ELIZABETH — A third city man has been arrested and charged with the New Year's Day murder of an 18-year-old teen last year, according to authorities.

Yoel Sanchez, 22, was arrested in Elizabeth on Tuesday, May 7 by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, said Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.

He is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses in connection to an early morning fatal shooting on Jan. 1, 2023, said Daniel.

Court records showed he was a citizen of the Dominican Republic.

Yoel Sanchez (Essex County Jail)

Elizabeth police were called around 4:30 a.m. to the area around 4th Street. The residential neighborhood is located below the NJ Turnpike north of the Elizabeth Toll Plaza.

They found the victim, Vladimir Martinez, 18. Martinez had been shot multiple times.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Nearly two months later, authorities arrested two men in connection to the shooting.

Jofrandy Diaz-Ramirez (Essex County Jail)

Jofrandy Diaz-Ramirez and Albenys Soto-Fernandez were arrested on Feb. 28, 2023. Both 25-year-old men were charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses.

Diaz-Ramirez was also a citizen of the Dominican Republic, according to court records.

Sanchez, who was arrested this past week, and Diaz-Ramirez are being held at Essex County Jail. Soto-Fernandez is being held at Hudson County Jail.

