These 30 NJ hospitals just received an ‘A’ for patient safety
🔵 The number of "A" hospitals in New Jersey has risen from 24 to 30
🔵 Hospitals are graded on their ability to prevent infections and errors
🔵 NJ ranks 3rd nationwide for percentage of "A" facilities
New Jersey hospitals have stepped up their game since the fall, according to a report released Wednesday by a health care advocacy group.
Thirty general hospitals in the Garden State have earned "A" marks in the spring 2024 list from The Leapfrog Group, which grades facilities on how well they prevent medical errors, accidents and infections.
At 44.8%, New Jersey recorded the third-best rate of "A" hospitals in the nation, behind only Utah and Virginia. The state ranked 13th as recently as fall 2023, when just 35.8% of hospitals received a top grade.
“Patient experience is very difficult to influence without delivering better care, so these findings are encouraging,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We were also pleased to see the decrease in preventable infections, which cause terrible suffering and sometimes death. When we look at these positive trends, we see lives saved—and that is gratifying.”
🅰️ hospitals in New Jersey (Spring 2024)
Hospitals marked with an asterisk were not on the "A" list in fall 2023
Community Medical Center (Toms River)
Englewood Hospital and Medical Center (Englewood)
Hackensack Meridian Bayshore Medical Center (Holmdel)*
Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center (Hackensack)
Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune)
Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center (Brick)
Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center (North Bergen)*
Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center (Perth Amboy)*
Holy Name Medical Center (Teaneck)*
SEE ALSO: NJ counties graded on air quality
Hunterdon Medical Center (Flemington)
Inspira Medical Center Elmer (Elmer)
Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill (Mullica Hill)
Inspira Medical Center Vineland (Vineland)
Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital (Cherry Hill)
Jefferson Washington Township Hospital (Turnersville)
Monmouth Medical Center (Long Branch)*
Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus (Lakewood)
Morristown Medical Center (Morristown)
Overlook Medical Center (Summit)
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Hamilton (Hamilton)*
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway (Rahway)
Saint Claire's Hospital of Dover (Dover)*
Saint Michael's Medical Center (Newark)*
Saint Peter's University Hospital (New Brunswick)*
St. Joseph's Wayne Medical Center (Wayne)*
St. Luke's Warren Campus (Phillipsburg)
St. Mary's General Hospital (Passaic)
The Valley Hospital (Paramus)
Virtua Marlton Hospital (Marlton)
Virtua Voorhees Hospital (Voorhees)
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
LOOK: Fastest-growing jobs in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
States with best and worst lifetime tax burden
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt