These 30 NJ hospitals just received an ‘A’ for patient safety

🔵 The number of "A" hospitals in New Jersey has risen from 24 to 30

🔵 Hospitals are graded on their ability to prevent infections and errors

🔵 NJ ranks 3rd nationwide for percentage of "A" facilities

New Jersey hospitals have stepped up their game since the fall, according to a report released Wednesday by a health care advocacy group.

Thirty general hospitals in the Garden State have earned "A" marks in the spring 2024 list from The Leapfrog Group, which grades facilities on how well they prevent medical errors, accidents and infections.

At 44.8%, New Jersey recorded the third-best rate of "A" hospitals in the nation, behind only Utah and Virginia. The state ranked 13th as recently as fall 2023, when just 35.8% of hospitals received a top grade.

“Patient experience is very difficult to influence without delivering better care, so these findings are encouraging,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We were also pleased to see the decrease in preventable infections, which cause terrible suffering and sometimes death. When we look at these positive trends, we see lives saved—and that is gratifying.”

🅰️ hospitals in New Jersey (Spring 2024)

Hospitals marked with an asterisk were not on the "A" list in fall 2023

Community Medical Center, Toms River (Google Street View) Community Medical Center, Toms River (Google Street View) loading...

Community Medical Center (Toms River)

Englewood Hospital (Photo courtesy of Englewood Hospital) Englewood Hospital (Photo courtesy of Englewood Hospital) loading...

Englewood Hospital and Medical Center (Englewood)

Bayshore Medical Center (Google Maps) Bayshore Medical Center (Google Maps) loading...

Hackensack Meridian Bayshore Medical Center (Holmdel)*

Hackensack University Medical Center Hackensack University Medical Center (Rothman Orthopaedic Institute) loading...

Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center (Hackensack)

(Hackensack Meridian Health) Hackensack Meridian Health loading...

Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune)

Ocean University Medical Center, Brick (Google Street View) Ocean University Medical Center, Brick (Google Street View) loading...

Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center (Brick)

Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center (Google Maps) Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center (Google Maps) loading...

Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center (North Bergen)*

Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy (Google Maps) Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy (Google Maps) loading...

Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center (Perth Amboy)*

Holy Name Medical Center Holy Name Medical Center (Holy Name Medical Center) loading...

Holy Name Medical Center (Teaneck)*

SEE ALSO: NJ counties graded on air quality

Hunterdon Medical Center (Google Maps) Hunterdon Medical Center (Google Maps) loading...

Hunterdon Medical Center (Flemington)

Inspira Medical Center in Elmer (Google Street View) Inspira Medical Center Elmer (Google Street View) loading...

Inspira Medical Center Elmer (Elmer)

Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill (Google Street View) Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill (Google Street View) loading...

Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill (Mullica Hill)

Inspira Medical Center Vineland (Google Street View) Inspira Medical Center Vineland (Google Street View) loading...

Inspira Medical Center Vineland (Vineland)

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital (Cherry Hill)

Jefferson Washington Township Hospital (Google Street View) Jefferson Washington Township Hospital (Google Street View) loading...

Jefferson Washington Township Hospital (Turnersville)

Monmouth Medical Center (Google Street View) Monmouth Medical Center (Google Street View) loading...

Monmouth Medical Center (Long Branch)*

Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, Lakewood (Google Street View) Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, Lakewood (Google Street View) loading...

Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus (Lakewood)

Morristown Medical Center Rooke Plaza (Atlantic Health) Morristown Medical Center (Atlantic Health) loading...

Morristown Medical Center (Morristown)

Overlook Medical Center (Atlantic Health) Overlook Medical Center (Atlantic Health) loading...

Overlook Medical Center (Summit)

RWJ University Hospital Hamilton (Google Street View) RWJ University Hospital Hamilton (Google Street View) loading...

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Hamilton (Hamilton)*

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway (Google Maps) Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway (Google Maps) loading...

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway (Rahway)

Saint Clare's Hospital of Dover (Google Street View) Saint Clare's Hospital of Dover (Google Street View) loading...

Saint Claire's Hospital of Dover (Dover)*

Saint Michael's Medical Center, Newark (Google Street View) Saint Michael's Medical Center, Newark (Google Street View) loading...

Saint Michael's Medical Center (Newark)*

Saint Peter's University Hospital (Google Maps) Saint Peter's University Hospital (Google Maps) loading...

Saint Peter's University Hospital (New Brunswick)*

Sign for St. Joseph's Wayne Medical Center (Google Street View) Sign for St. Joseph's Wayne Medical Center (Google Street View) loading...

St. Joseph's Wayne Medical Center (Wayne)*

St. Luke's Warren Campus (Google Street View) St. Luke's Warren Campus (Google Street View) loading...

St. Luke's Warren Campus (Phillipsburg)

St. Mary's General Hospital, Passaic (Google Street View) St. Mary's General Hospital, Passaic (Google Street View) loading...

St. Mary's General Hospital (Passaic)

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

The Valley Hospital (Paramus)

Virtua Marlton Hospital (Google Street View) Virtua Marlton Hospital (Google Street View) loading...

Virtua Marlton Hospital (Marlton)

Virtua Hospital Voorhees Virtua Hospital Voorhees (Virtua Health System) loading...

Virtua Voorhees Hospital (Voorhees)

