Hospital safety slipping: Only these NJ hospitals got ‘A’ ratings
🏥 Leapfrog is out with its fall 2023 safety scores for hospitals
🏥 The score represents a hospital's ability to keep patients safe from harm/errors
🏥 NJ recorded 24 "A" grades, down from 36 in the spring
This past spring, New Jersey ranked No. 1 among the states for the percentage of hospitals that received an "A" grade in a hospital safety report from Leapfrog.
Today, we're No. 13.
Leapfrog, a healthcare advocacy group, is out with its latest list of hospital safety grades, for fall 2023.
Twenty-four facilities in the state received an "A" grade, compared to 36 in the spring. There were no "D" or "F" grades handed out in the Garden State.
“The drop in A’s reminds us that quality improvement is a continuous journey that requires attention and persistence," said Adelisa Perez-Hudgins, director of quality for the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute.
According to NJHCQI, the latest grades show that New Jersey's average for three hospital-acquired infections has improved: CLABSI (a bloodstream infection), CAUTI (a urinary tract infection), and MRSA (a staph infection that's resistant to many antibiotics.
A hospital's grade from Leapfrog represents its ability to keep patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors. Experts looked at more than 20 evidence-based measures.
Overall, 67 hospitals in New Jersey were graded. Two hospitals — Salem Medical Center and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center — were not given a grade because not enough data was available for Leapfrog to perform a proper analysis.
"A" hospitals for fall 2023
Atlanticare Regional Medical Center — Mainland Campus (Pomona)
Recent grades
⚫ Spring 2023: A
⚫ Fall 2022: B
⚫ Spring 2022: B
Community Medical Center (Toms River)
Recent grades
⚫ Spring 2023: A
⚫ Fall 2022: B
⚫ Spring 2022: B
Englewood Hospital and Medical Center (Englewood)
Recent grades
⚫ Spring 2023: A
⚫ Fall 2022: A
⚫ Spring 2022: A
Hackensack University Medical Center (Hackensack)
Recent grades
⚫ Spring 2023: A
⚫ Fall 2022: A
⚫ Spring 2022: B
Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune)
Recent grades
⚫ Spring 2023: A
⚫ Fall 2022: A
⚫ Spring 2022: A
Ocean University Medical Center (Brick)
Recent grades
⚫ Spring 2023: A
⚫ Fall 2022: B
⚫ Spring 2022: A
Hunterdon Medical Center (Flemington)
Recent grades
⚫ Spring 2023: A
⚫ Fall 2022: A
⚫ Spring 2022: A
Inspira Medical Center (Elmer)
Recent grades
⚫ Spring 2023: A
⚫ Fall 2022: A
⚫ Spring 2022: B
Inspira Medical Center (Mullica Hill)
Recent grades
⚫ Spring 2023: A
⚫ Fall 2022: A
⚫ Spring 2022: A
Inspira Medical Center (Vineland)
Recent grades
⚫ Spring 2023: A
⚫ Fall 2022: A
⚫ Spring 2022: A
Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital (Cherry Hill)
Recent grades
⚫ Spring 2023: B
⚫ Fall 2022: A
⚫ Spring 2022: A
Jefferson Stratford Hospital (Stratford)
Recent grades
⚫ Spring 2023: A
⚫ Fall 2022: A
⚫ Spring 2022: A
Jefferson Washington Township Hospital (Turnersville)
Recent grades
⚫ Spring 2023: A
⚫ Fall 2022: A
⚫ Spring 2022: A
Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus (Lakewood)
Recent grades
⚫ Spring 2023: A
⚫ Fall 2022: B
⚫ Spring 2022: B
Morristown Medical Center (Morristown)
Recent grades
⚫ Spring 2023: A
⚫ Fall 2022: A
⚫ Spring 2022: A
Overlook Medical Center (Summit)
Recent grades
⚫ Spring 2023: A
⚫ Fall 2022: A
⚫ Spring 2022: A
Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center (Plainsboro)
Recent grades
⚫ Spring 2023: A
⚫ Fall 2022: A
⚫ Spring 2022: A
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway (Rahway)
Recent grades
⚫ Spring 2023: A
⚫ Fall 2022: A
⚫ Spring 2022: A
Saint Clare's Hospital of Denville (Denville)
Recent grades
⚫ Spring 2023: B
⚫ Fall 2022: A
⚫ Spring 2022: A
St. Luke's Warren Campus (Phillipsburg)
Recent grades
⚫ Spring 2023: A
⚫ Fall 2022: A
⚫ Spring 2022: A
St. Mary's General Hospital (Passaic)
Recent grades
⚫ Spring 2023: A
⚫ Fall 2022: A
⚫ Spring 2022: A
The Valley Hospital (Ridgewood)
Recent grades
⚫ Spring 2023: A
⚫ Fall 2022: A
⚫ Spring 2022: A
Virtua Marlton Hospital (Marlton)
Recent grades
⚫ Spring 2023: A
⚫ Fall 2022: A
⚫ Spring 2022: B
Virtua Voorhees Hospital (Voorhees)
Recent grades
⚫ Spring 2023: A
⚫ Fall 2022: B
⚫ Spring 2022: A
