Best NJ county for retirement also one of the most beautiful

Regardless of what we say, there's one thing many of us have in common. We like the state of New Jersey.

Now yes, some of us hang around because of family and friends. Others might be because of job or career opportunities. But it goes deeper than that.

New Jersey offers something more than other states do. Simply put, it's a certain way of life you just can't find anywhere else. Perhaps that's the number one thing that keeps us here.

And if you're looking to retire, there is one part of the state that ranks best to settle down in. Not only is it a beautiful area of the state, it's also one of the more affordable counties (more on the actual costs of retiring here in a bit).

Top NJ county for retirement

Cape May County is certainly one of the quieter spots in The Great Garden State, so it's no surprise that it was ranked the number one county to retire in. That is, should you choose to stay here for your golden years.

The Victorian houses, the beaches, and the simple peace and quiet certainly make this a top choice for retirement. And considering this state is so expensive, it's definitely one of the more affordable spots you'll find.

Although, it is a bit bothersome that affordability only gets a C grade, the best on the list (the only other one to achieve a C was the #8 county of Burlington). Still, you can't deny the charm that Cape May County has to offer.

As for affordability, have you ever wondered how much you actually need to save up just to be comfortable to retire in New Jersey? What about other states?

Some of these numbers are actually quite surprising, and not in a good way. Here's a look at how much you need to save up for retirement in every state, starting with the lowest.

The good news? New Jersey's not the most expensive (wait until you see #1). The bad news? It's not that low either.

