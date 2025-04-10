It’s now April, yet most of NJ roads still seem to lack this

Not that this is such a bad thing. In fact, it's rather a pleasant surprise, but unusual nevertheless.

Usually by now, we're all dodging massive potholes on our roads and highways. Especially now in April, when our lovely potholes are usually at their worst.

But not this year, and that's rather odd. Again, I'm not complaining one bit about it. I'm just wondering why the potholes don't seem to be nearly as bad as they have been in years past.

Better Road Maintenance?

Here's one possibility. Could New Jersey be doing a better job when it comes to maintaining its roads?

I know, I know, that seems like a stretch. But what if it isn't? What if New Jersey's road crews have been doing a great job keeping up on making sure our roads aren't riddled with potholes?

Sure, it's easy to bash, but that's not always fair. For those at the top levels making decisions we don't agree with? Well, that's a different discussion. But it's important to separate that from those that actually do the work on-site and get told what they can and cannot do.

I absolutely want to give our crews credit since the workers themselves should never be entangled in the politics of what happens at the Statehouse. So if you're someone who maintains our highways, thank you for your part in helping rid New Jersey's roads of these massive craters.

NJ pothole Mike Brant TSM loading...

A Less Extreme Winter?

Well, sort of. Yes, the winter of 2025 was consistently cold. But that's only one part of the equation.

The part that was less extreme was the temperature fluctuations. We seemed to have a lot fewer freeze-thaw cycles, which in turn is better for our roads.

Without that constant refreeze, water has less of a chance to expand as ice in the cracks, which absolutely helps lead to potholes. Not saying this is why our roads are in better shape, but it's another plausible explanation.

With that said, it doesn't mean potholes haven't formed. If you do happen to come across one, you can report it to the NJDOT directly by calling 1-800-POTHOLE.

177587539 Maudib loading...

The "other" Jersey Shore town you really should check out Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

New Jersey's best bagel spots Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.