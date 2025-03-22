For all the negatives that exist in New Jersey, there are those good things that help balance it out.

For example, high property taxes. We can balance that out with a good quality of life. There are, after all, so many who chose to stay put in the Garden State with their families.

Before we even highlight the great New Jersey small town that ranked among one of the best in the country for raising a family, let's first look at how New Jersey, as a state, ranks across the nation.

For as bad as we think it is, our position on the list might surprise you. Also surprising is the state that came in dead last.

The Best and Worst States for Working Parents in the US A study conducted by SelectSoftware Reviews has revealed which are the best and worst states for working parents. By taking the average annual income for each state and comparing it against the cost of childcare, maternity leave pay and length, and public school rankings, SelectSoftware Reviews was able to assign each state a score. Let's countdown from worst to first for Working Parents. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

NJ the best family Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

New Jersey is 4th best for families

Before we celebrate, let's first address the elephant in the room. The cost of raising a family in New Jersey is beyond insane, making it extremely difficult for some families to make ends meet.

Outside of that, however, New Jersey has proven to be a pretty good state for families, including mine. As the statistics highlighted, we do offer a generous amount of parental leave when compared to other states (although to be fair, it really should be more).

Plus one other huge perk that wasn't mentioned was our access to almost everything. Beaches, cities, country, food, and so much more are never that far away when you live in the Garden State. Plus, businesses here don't all shut down by 9 p.m. like they do in some other states.

But with that all said, which great New Jersey town rose above the rest? Here are all the best places to live in each state that are considered the best for raising a family.

LOOK: This is the best place to live in every state Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche's 2023 rankings , from planned communities to college towns. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Princeton Junction - One of the best places in the U.S. to raise a family

The best restaurants in New Jersey according to the experts Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.