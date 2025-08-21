Congratulations, New Jersey. You've officially made it toward the bottom of another list. And no, it's not affordability.

Apparently, we're not a fun state. No, we're not at the very bottom of the list, but we are on the bottom half in the ranking. And that alone is a problem.

Now, before we get into this report from WalletHub, I do feel as someone who's lived in New Jersey all their life that there are plenty of fun things for us to do.

The most obvious is during the summer season. I mean, how many states have anything like the Jersey Shore? Practically nobody.

Fun all over

We've got the amusement rides, theme parks, and so many summer activities that it's hard to keep up. Plus, the legendary Stone Pony. And during the winter months, our downtowns light up with endless activities.

With that said, how did we do? Just how much fun is New Jersey when compared to other states?

According to WalletHub, New Jersey ranks at 36. Again, not the very bottom, but still the lower half. That's out of all 50 states.

No fun at all

As for key metrics? New Jersey landed at 34 for entertainment and recreation, while ranking 41 for nightlife. Seems kind of hard to accept.

However, New Jersey is a small state, which absolutely can contribute to this. Plus, some of our entertainment comes from New York City and Philadelphia, so there's that too.

Either way, it would be nicer to see New Jersey higher up on the list. Perhaps we're just not as fun because we're all practically broke and can't afford to have fun? It's just a thought.

California came in as the top state for fun, while West Virginia came in dead last (see the full rankings here).

