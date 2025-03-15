Camping season in New Jersey is almost here. Soon, the joyful days of summer will be upon us and outdoor activities will be plentiful.

And in New Jersey, there's no better place to enjoy yourself than at our great state parks. Not only are they full of summer activities, they're also a fantastic place to pack up the tent and start a campfire.

Fortunately for us, you can now reserve a campsite at one of New Jersey's many state park campgrounds. Although most campsites don't open until April 2025, a few of them do offer year-round camping.

With that said, some of New Jersey's campsites are going to be affected by ongoing maintenance, which will affect reservations for the 2025 season. Here's a look at where you currently can, and cannot reserve for 2025.

Popular NJ state park campgrounds that are open, closed in 2025 A look at all of New Jersey's state park campsites you can make reservations at in 2025. Campsites affected by ongoing maintenance are also highlighted, including those where reservations are affected.

Upgrades and investments for 2025

According to a state park official, "The State Park Service is making investments in several new restroom/shower facilities at campgrounds in Allaire State Park, Bass River State Park, Belleplain State Forest, Brendan T. Byrne State Forest and High Point State Park – all of which are in various stages of design and construction." Funding for all projects is provided "in accordance with the provisions of the Preserve New Jersey Act."

The campsites at Swartswood State Park were closed in 2024 for necessary upgrades, and will not be open in time for the spring of this year. With that said, they are expected to reopen once again by or before July 4, 2025.

The cabins located at Stokes State Forest are also undergoing upgrades, which will affect reservations. But this is all good news as it ensures our state park campgrounds are getting the care they deserve.

I myself have been an avid camper at New Jersey's State Parks since I was a child, and I cannot wait to go camping again at Swartswood State Park with my kids once all the upgrades are complete.

