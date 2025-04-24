It's really more of a final call than anything. I'm talking about summer camps for your kids in 2025.

Whether or not we want to admit it, that time has almost come. And let's be honest, what parent is ever truly ready for it?

The ideal time to start looking at camps is actually at the very beginning of the year. You know, when it's still cold as anything outside?

It might not sound like that makes a lot of sense, but trust me, those camps fill up fast. And if you don't act quickly enough, your options might become limited very quickly.

Which brings us to right now, when our options are limited. But to be fair, perhaps a camp you were waiting for never panned out.

Maybe a particular camp changed locations or changed the way they're operating this year? This happens, and sometimes you have to wait until later in the year before learning of potential changes that won't work for you or your kids.

Fortunately, our New Jersey Park Systems still have openings that may be perfect for your children. Not just the little ones, but your older kids as well.

Kids hiking in the woods Mike Brant - TSM loading...

Monmouth County

Every year, the Monmouth County Park System offers a variety of events that are perfect for kids and adults of all ages. And for 2025, they've once again brought back their summer camps.

But not just one or two camps, but a whole bunch of them. And the best part? There's something for every age group.

From sports, nature, and even science, the sheer number of options is incredible. And yes, it's not too late to sign your kids up for one of their weekly camps. But be aware, a handful of their programs have moved to the waitlist, so you don't want to wait too much longer to decide.

More details for the 2025 Summer camp offerings with the Monmouth County Park System can be found here.

It's here! The ultimate 2025 summer guide of Jersey's biggest artists coming to NJ A complete list of artists you hear every weekend on New Jersey 101.5 that are touring the Garden State in 2025. Locations include venues in New Jersey, New York City, and Philadelphia.

All tours are in date order from May through November, with many artists reappearing on multiple dates for multiple shows. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

New Jersey Diners that are open 24/7 Hours as of March 25, 2025 Gallery Credit: Mike Brant, Jeff Deminski

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.