Heads up if you're walking or biking along recreation trails in New Jersey. Despite the peace and beauty our great state has to offer, it's important to watch out for wildlife that just doesn't seem right.

Think about bear cubs, for example. They may be very cute to look at, but don't ever think of approaching them. The reason? Mama bear is nearby and she'll do anything to protect her cubs.

That's a good example of a normal situation to watch out for. But what about the ones that are beyond the ordinary? The ones that can put you in more danger than you might anticipate.

Day vs night

That's kind of what happened recently along a very popular Monmouth County recreation trail. And it's one you should be very aware of should you find yourself in this situation.

I have to admit, I've never seen a raccoon during the day before. I've seen them at night, and even during the evening just before getting dark.

But those are normal times to see them. As a camper myself, I've seen my fair share of raccoons during the hours they belong.

So whenever you see a raccoon out during the day, it's important to automatically recognize the danger. Raccoons are nocturnal, and more likely than not, a raccoon out during the day is sick and could pose a danger.

My encounter

My son and I were out on a bike ride when we had our brief encounter. We decided to take the bikes out along the Henry Hudson trail between the Highlands and Atlantic Highlands section.

We were biking west when we saw an orange cone up ahead along with a Monmouth County Park official. At first we thought that maybe something happened to the side of the trail.

But as we got closer, the official started flagging us to stay far to the right and away from that cone as much as possible. Moments later, we saw why.

Like a horror movie

The park official told us there was a sick raccoon present in that spot and to pass quickly but cautiously. As we passed that cone, the raccoon popped up and made itself known.

The best way for me to describe what this raccoon looked like was terrifying. Think of the serial killer doll Chucky from the movie Child's Play.

This animal appeared possessed, and it was something nobody should be near. I wouldn't be surprised if they closed that part of the trail for a time.

Kudos to Monmouth County

I'm really glad there was a park official already on-site where this raccoon was. I know the Monmouth County Park System is excellent with maintaining and patrolling their trails, and this is another example of that.

That official did tell us that the Monmouth County SPCA was contacted and that they were on their way. And when my son and I got toward the Atlantic Highlands end of the path, we saw the vehicles ready to come in.

We were wrapping up our bike ride so I don't know if they did actually close the trail. I personally wouldn't be surprised if they did.

Safety first

Unfortunately, I didn't get any pics of this particular raccoon, but that's OK. The official needed to keep that area clear, and I wasn't about to get in their way and risk being attacked by a very sick raccoon.

I know the odds are low, but encountering a sick animal in the woods does happen. If you happen to come across something of this nature, contact Animal Control or the police right away.

