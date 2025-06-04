Here's the question: Should New Jersey start fining people for walking their dogs in the middle of the day?

While you think about that, let me tell you how this came up. It was over a discussion with one of our neighbors complaining about seeing dogs in the middle of the day.

Dog that are being walked on the street. And with the weather getting hotter, our neighbor was apparently getting very heated about seeing this.

Now before I go any further, I do want to point out that our neighbor owns two dogs. They're a great pet owner and the dogs are the sweetest.

What sparked this?

This came up when I started walking my dog in the morning. Apparently, they wanted to vent about how careless some dog owners are for walking their dogs on scorching hot blacktop.

And for the record, I do agree on that. I personally would not take my dog out in the middle of the day while the sun is scorching the temperature of the blacktop. I just don't think it's right to make your dog walk on that, when it's hot enough to burn you.

But my neighbor took it a step further and said that New Jersey should create a law to ticket those who force their animals to walk on such a hot surface. I'll be honest with you, I never considered fining dog owners for this.

Worth a discussion

It is, however, an important topic, which I thought was appropriate to bring up since we're now in that time of year when the blacktop does get dangerously hot for those paws. Should New Jersey pass a law allowing police officers to issue a summons for anyone walking their dog between the hours of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.?

I just use that range since it's when the pavement would probably be at it's hottest.

Now I get where my neighbor is coming from, but there would have to be exceptions if such a law was passed. For one, if it's cloudy all day or rains, then should there be an exception? I just don't know if having such a law is a good idea.

I do, however, think dog owners need to be mindful of this. And if the pavement is dangerously hot, then I don't see a problem with a police officer kindly reminding a dog walker to get them off the hot street. I do think most New Jerseyans may agree on this front.

As for a law? That's where I think most in New Jersey would draw the line.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.