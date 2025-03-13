To the NJ dog walker that you never want to be

I'm not one who likes to cause any issues with anyone living in my neighborhood. The people who live up and down my street, for example, I'd consider all great neighbors.

And I'm sure that's something you hope for yourself as well. Whether in a house or an apartment, you typically want to do your part to help keep the peace among neighbors.

But I get that's not always easy. Sometimes, we have neighbors that are just, for one reason or another, problematic.

Now I may not be in this situation now, but I have been in the past. Back in my early days of living on my own, for example, I've had some very wild neighbors that would do things that would irritate others.

The bottom line is, it's going to happen. And as we get older, we should learn to be more aware of our surroundings and our own actions.

Unfortunately, some people never learn no matter how old they get. What's more, there are enough of these people who own pets which, for whatever reason, cannot handle the most basic of tasks while walking their dog.

I'm of course talking about cleaning up after your pet. It's getting quite tiring of dealing with some of the laziness of other dog owners. And this particular example takes it to another level.

Dog waste station Mike Brant TSM loading...

A New Level of Laziness

It's bad enough when we step in someone else's dog's business. But this particular dog owner literally has no excuse.

Not only did this dog owner not clean up after their pet, they were in a position that doesn't give them a pass. Right on an open field where the public often walks is where this owner decided to let their dog go and not clean up after it.

But what made this one worse is the fact that this was on the ground right by a dog waste station. And, it was fully stocked with bags. Really?

Dog waste station - arrow - hazard Mike Brant TSM (Canva Edit) loading...

Stop Feeling Entitled

The arrow above points to approximately where the dog droppings were. And it was a larger dog too, which makes it even worse.

We did the right thing and cleaned it up since this is a common area for kids to be. But was it wrong for me to clean up for this absolutely lazy dog owner?

On the one hand, I don't want us or anyone else to step in it. But on the other hand, am I encouraging this laziness to continue from those particular dog owners?

Dog waste station - dog paws Mike Brant TSM (Canva Edit) loading...

A Note to the Dog Owner

Look. I shouldn't have to clean up after your pet. Nobody other than you should have to clean up after your pet.

And yet, you let this happen probably during off hours when you know fewer people are going to be around. And honestly? That just shows how cowardly you are. That you have to hide so nobody sees you leave it behind.

Yes, I cleaned up after your pet, but only because I was thinking of everyone else. Do not think anyone is going to do this for you regularly because you're too lazy and inconsiderate to do it yourself.

And the fact that there was a dog waste station literally right there only confirms this. There was absolutely no excuse, and you know it.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.