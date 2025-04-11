Beloved NJ restaurant known for its Philly flare has closed

I never like sharing this kind of story, but it's important we don't ignore it. Another beloved small business in New Jersey has closed its doors forever through no fault of its own.

Before we get into it, let me first say how important our small businesses are here in New Jersey. It doesn't matter what part of the state they do business in or how many locations they operate.

Our small businesses are the backbone of New Jersey, and we should support them every opportunity we get. Unlike the big corporate chains, these are our neighbors providing a service for us on a much more local level.

Another eatery closes forever

For those in South Jersey, it's another punch in the wallet for this particular small business. And it's a sad loss for the community it serves.

Blair Mountain Biscuit Co., located in Blackwood, has announced it made the heartbreaking decision to close its doors forever. But it's not because of the customers specifically.

Instead, it has to do with our economic times. And when it comes to New Jersey, we're already a very difficult state to do business in.

Here's a look at their heartfelt message posted on their Facebook page from April 10, 2025.

Blair Mountain Biscuit Co. in Blackwood, NJ, announces their permanent closure on Facebook Message on Blair Mountain Biscuit Co.'s Facebook Page - Canva Edit loading...

Poor economic times

Just two days prior to this announcement, they had another post highlighting specials for the day, along with every upcoming Friday. It really goes to show how fast things can change, especially for our small businesses.

I don't live in Blackwood, but I have visited the area in the past have stopped in at Blair Mountain Biscuit Co. before, and it was such a great experience. I'm just really saddened to see it go, as I'm sure most in the community are too.

I wish the entire crew nothing but luck and hope to see them back on the scene at some point in the future. Hopefully, New Jersey will eventually make it easier for our small businesses to thrive, especially when the economy takes a turn.

Blair Mountain Biscuit Co. Zachary Abrams - Google Maps loading...

