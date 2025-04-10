More money for Easter? A new direction NJ should consider

A handful of businesses have been announcing they'll be closed this Easter so their employees can be with their families. We often see this too with Thanksgiving, and it's a really nice gesture to allow employees time with their loved ones.

Thanksgiving, for example, is a major U.S. holiday, and stores should try to close or limit their hours for the day. And for those who must work, they'll often receive an increased wage.

Now, yes, some stores have tried to open earlier for pre-black Friday specials, but that has scaled back in recent years. The point is that Thanksgiving is a major holiday, and any employee working that day should get paid extra.

Unfortunately, that's not the case when it comes to Easter. Sure, major retailers have announced they'd be closed or have reduced hours that day so employees could spend time with their families. But is that really enough?

What about those who are working on Easter? If it's such a big day for families like Thanksgiving is, should it be treated the same when it comes to wages?

An Easter Holiday?

Part of the problem with employees not making extra on Easter is simply because it's not a federal holiday. Yes, it's a Christian holiday, but it certainly goes beyond that for most of us in the nation, and here in New Jersey.

And with businesses closing for Easter Sunday, it begs the question. Should we make it a national holiday?

Or, if not nationally, should New Jersey recognize it as an official state holiday? It's something to consider.

Holiday Pay?

Wages. That right there is the big reason why we should do this. If Easter Sunday is important enough for major retailers to close, shouldn't it be important enough to provide employees working that day a little extra in their paychecks?

Think about it. Easter Sunday is like the spring version of Thanksgiving when it comes to family gatherings. We should at least give an extra nod to employees who can't make it to the dinner table due to work.

I'm not saying treat it as a free paid day since it's always going to be a weekend holiday. Rather, give employees at least time and a half for their efforts if they must work on Easter Sunday itself.

A Local Leader?

This, of course, begs the question. Should New Jersey lead the way in making Easter Sunday a state holiday?

Yes, it's already treated like one, but it's not officially one. And with this designation, it would also open up the possibility of mandating at least time and a half for those who must work that Sunday.

And let's not forget, most businesses shut down early on Good Friday ahead of Easter Sunday anyway. Again, just another reason why New Jersey should really consider making Easter Sunday an official state holiday.

