If you have a bird feeder in NJ, then you need to know this

Every year, New Jersey residents look forward to welcoming back our feathered friends into our yards. Especially now in Spring when birds are migrating back to, or passing through, the Garden State.

I myself have had bird feeders in our yard, but we have always taken great care of them. As most of us have heard by now, there's been quite an issue with diseases being spread by birds.

Primarily, the bird flu has been really bad this season. So much so that egg prices all over have gone through the roof. It's a problem for chickens and birds alike.

What about the feeders?

As for your everyday bird feeder? Well, this year I've been thinking of not putting them out. It's not because I stopped caring about the birds, but the exact opposite.

Even though we thoroughly clean our bird feeders at least once a week, I'm not sure that'll be enough when it comes to the bird flu that's been going around. It's something I get concerned about, and I don't want to be part of the problem of keeping this disease from spreading.

In fact, some states are asking their residents not to put the feeders out this season because of the very issues we've been facing over the past several months. Should New Jersey do the same?

Bird Feeder Warning Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

A bird feeder warning

I'm not saying we ban them completely, but to think about not putting out their bird feeders this particular season. At least, not until the bird flu is no longer an issue.

But should they opt to do it, then remember to make sure you properly clean those bird feeders regularly. Treat it as if you're feeding your pet, because that's essentially what it is.

You wouldn't leave rotten, old food out for your pets to eat, would you? Same thing with water. Good pet owners clean the bowls and refresh the water and food regularly. And that's exactly what anyone with bird feeders should also do.

Bird Feeders NJ Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Bird feeders are great, but...

Again, I love our feathered friends and really do enjoy putting out the feeders and watching them enjoy themselves. But I also understand the responsibility that comes with them for whenever I do put them out.

And that's exactly what everyone in New Jersey should do if they opt to put out the bird feeders. And no, there's nothing wrong with skipping it this season if you're concerned about an increased risk of diseases.

That's exactly where I'm falling this year on this debate. Yes, I know I take good care of keeping my feeders cleaned, but I also want to be careful when we know some sort of flu is on the rise that negatively affects the health of all types of birds.

It's for this reason that I'm going to skip putting any bird feeders out for now. And if you've been thinking the same thing, don't worry. The birds will be OK.

Canva/Townsquare Media Canva/Townsquare Media loading...

New Jersey Diners that are open 24/7 Hours as of March 25, 2025 Gallery Credit: Mike Brant, Jeff Deminski

2024 average property taxes in New Jersey The average residential property tax bill for each municipality in the state in 2024. The list shows by how much the average changed from 2023. Data is from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.