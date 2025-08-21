It's not time to get up, New Jersey. At least on this day, it isn't. And you know what? It's OK to be lazy every now in then.

In fact, a national survey was done asking this very question. What's more? New Jersey almost agreed on the results.

During my Sunday morning show, I decided to have a little fun with you and dive into this very topic. From that, we were able to find out where our listeners fell when it came to being lazy.

The laziest day

Let's start off with the laziest day of the week. Those of us in New Jersey were on the same page with the country by saying Sunday should be the laziest day of the week.

And that makes sense since most people want to take it easy right before the start of a new work week. Speaking of which, we also agreed on the worst day to be lazy.

Believe it or not, that day is Tuesday. Apparently we can't afford to slow it down on Tuesday.

The number of lazy days

This one's interesting since it varied a little from the national results. And it shows how New Jersey's work ethic may differ from the rest of the country.

Nationally, that magical number of days for us to be lazy is 60. And that makes sense when you break it down.

That's every Sunday, plus an additional 8 days that could be used for vacation. Although in my opinion, that number should be a little higher.

Being Lazy / Lounging / Sleeping Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Lazy days in New Jersey

As for our listeners? The average number was lower at 50 lazy days per year. Now, could this point to us having a higher work ethic? It's possible.

But we really should be taking it easier in New Jersey. Please don't skip those days off, and be lazy every so often.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.