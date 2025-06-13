Whether it be Father's Day or their birthday, dads get to have those special days all to themselves. Whatever happens on those days, it's all for them.

When it comes to Father's Day, some dads would rather receive absolutely nothing. No presents, no celebrations, nothing.

And if you're one of those dads, here's a little message for you - Have at it and enjoy your day. Yes, you probably will receive gifts, but that's OK.

As a father myself, I personally don't want any gifts at all. Yes, I know I'm hard to shop for because I never give any hints. In fact, I can't even give myself hints because I have no idea what I need.

I just know that when I need something, that's when I'll take action. For example, shoes. If I have a pair of shoes that got to the point of no return, I'll simply go out and get new ones... but only at that moment in time I will.

And I have to believe most dads are the same. Simply put, most of us would be just fine with a simple acknowledgement from our kids. A "Happy Father's Day" is all we need to hear.

Now, would I like to do something with my kids? Of course. In fact, we have a tradition where we go fishing the Saturday before. Just me, my dad, and my sons. And honestly? That's all I need.

Same goes for my birthday. I personally prefer low-key and to have the day to myself. And I know a lot of dads will probably agree.

It's not about the gifts at all. And for many of us, having a simple and quiet day to ourselves would be more than enough. Absolutely nothing wrong with that.

So if this is you, then all I have to say is embrace it. Whether it's Father's Day or your birthday, you do you. You deserve it. Enjoy it.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.