Father's Day is right around the corner, and some are still struggling to figure out what to get dad. That's not surprising since most of us don't drop any hints.

I'm not sure if it's just a dad thing, but more often than not, we don't tend to think about what we want or need in terms of gifts. If there's something we need, we'll just run out and get it.

Tough shopping

Unfortunately, it does make shopping for dad a bit more difficult. And I have to admit, I'm one of those dads who doesn't often think about what I want as gifts from my kids.

It's not that I don't want to celebrate Father's Day, I just simply don't know what the heck I want. And I'm pretty sure I'm on par with many other dads out there.

Fortunately, there was a recent survey conducted that asked dads across the nation point blank - what do you want to do for Father's Day in 2025?

NJ Question Marks Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Want to do

I like the question posed here. Instead of asking what we want, as in a gift, it asks what do we want to do. Phrased like that, it becomes a lot easier to answer.

Before I get to the results, I'd like to share my response to this. And what I want to do is pretty much the same every year (yes, I'm very consistent).

The day before Father's Day, there's a fishing contest that takes place in New Jersey that I participate in with both my sons as well as my dad. No, it's not on Father's Day itself, but that doesn't matter to me. It's what happens that Saturday that does.

beach ocean sunrise sunset approve thumbs up green check Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Spending time

And that's pretty much in-line with what this YouGov survey found. Dads were asked to select any of the options presented that they would like to do for Father's Day.

The top response was to simply spend time with their kids or grandkids (56%). The second most popular response was to enjoy a meal at home (44%), with going out to eat and drink coming in third (36%).

On the flip side, wanting to do absolutely nothing for Father's Day came in last place at 16%. Although to be fair, some dads do work really hard and deserve some time to themselves.

Presents for dad / question marks Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Not one, but multiple

Again, this is a combination vote, meaning dads were asked to pick all that apply. That means it's absolutely possible some dads want to spend time with their kids and grandkids while also getting peace and quiet during other parts of the day (or the Saturday before, depending on when you choose to celebrate).

New Jersey Fathers

As for dads in New Jersey? Well, let's see. Out of the top three options mentioned above, along with the least popular response of doing nothing, where do you fall?

If you had to pick the top activity out of those four, which one would you choose? Again, it's just your top wish. In no way does it mean you wouldn't want to do anything else in conjunction with what you choose below.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.