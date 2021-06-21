“Don’t trust anyone” The best advice you ever got from your father.

Father's Day is when we honor our Dads. We get them ties or "World's Greatest Dad" mugs and share the memories. I got "Fudgie The Whale" As Tom Carvel used to say "It's a whale of a cake for a whale of a Dad"

As time goes on, the one memory that lasts is the advice he gave you. I can still hear my father's voice in my head when I'm trying to make a decision. He had a way of seeing through the BS and boiling it down to the truth. Many times I hear him when planning my shows.

Now that I'm a father, I feel the need to pass along words of wisdom to my twin boys. Many times at the tender age of 14, I watch it go in one ear and out the other. When that happens, I tell them, "maybe not now but one day you'll be faced with a situation and you'll remember this moment and my advice" And in their tender "know it all" 14-year-old response, they reply "Sure Dad" Looking forward to when i can tell them:I told you so"

Based on the Father's Day we're coming off of, I asked the question "What's the best advice your father ever gave you?



Justin Morris

Don't trust anyone

Trev; The Jersey Code

Nadezhda1906

Anita Helene

"You get what you pay for"

Patricia Tyson Purks

Take care of your belongings they will last longer. Like a car

Brett S. Harrison

Never give up.

Junior Canonico

"Work Smart, Not Hard"

Cindy Zwicker

To trust my gut feelings ! They are always right

rez-art

Regina Arcuri

Your employer owns you from 9-5. As long as what they ask you to do is legal and ethical----you do it!

Domenick Stellato

Do unto others as they have done to you.

Gary Cavico

Always stand up to bullies

John D Chase

Be respectful to others

OcusFocus

John Norton

Be respectful. (This applies to how you treat yourself, as well.)

Joe Graci

Thank God that you get up every morning!

Steve Hysner

Referring to gambling...the best way to double your money is to fold it and put it in your pocket.

Jupiterimages

Carlo Bellario

My Father once said...ill start betting with bookmakers when I see them driving toyotas....

Chris Smith

Always look a man in the eyes when talking to him, Always shake a man's hand firmly, and always give your employer 8hours work for 8 hours' pay!

Judi Yaccarino

Never put down in writing something you don’t want to come back and bite you in the ass

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.