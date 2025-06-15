Well this was an interesting question to pose. Not just seeing what us dads want for Father's Day, but what different generations of dads want.

Now, there was a national survey from YouGov survey that dove into this that we spoke about on my Father's Day Sunday show, so it was interesting to see what New Jerseyans thought about this very topic.

Older Dads

We'll start off with older dads that are at least 65 years old. What is it that those dads want for Fathers Day?

A majority of New Jersey dads in this age group were saying they simply wanted to have the day to themselves. And for the most part, I get that.

What I found interesting with what we said was that not a single person matched what the national survey revealed. For those aged 65 or over, the primary thing dads really want for Father's Day is simply a phone call or visit from their kids or grandkids (51%).

Younger Dads

On the flip side, younger dads aged 18 to 34 went a completely different direction. And once again, the majority of our Jersey dads did not match up to the national results.

First, what our Jersey dads said. Of those aged 18 to 34, the majority said a nice dinner out. And before I saw the results, I kind of figured the same thing.

Fortunately, some of us in New Jersey did match up to the national results. Apparently, most younger dads want some sort of clothing like a shirt as a gift for Father's Day.

Very interesting indeed with the generational divide from the youngest dads to the oldest. As dads get older, they value the smaller things more than physical gifts.

