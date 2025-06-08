I have to tell you, dads are usually not easy to shop for. They don't always give any hints, and they often will just get what they need in the moment.

And I'm not going to lie, I fall into this camp. I just don't think about what I'd like others to get me. I don't jot it down, and I don't think I really give any hints.

That can make it tough when it comes to things like dads birthday. Or, even Father's Day, for that matter.

Speaking of which, here's an idea for both you and your dad. Instead of buying something, why not take him fishing for a friendly competition?

Fishing Water Father's Day Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

2025 Fishing Derby

The Monmouth County Park System's annual Fishing Derby is back for 2025. For those who love to fish, this is a fantastic opportunity for you.

But even if you've never fished before, that's OK. The Monmouth County Park System offers fishing lessons and instructions before the derby even begins.

This is a great event to attend with your dad, or for dad to take his sons to. I myself have been attending this over the past few years with my dad and twin sons and have made a tradition out of it.

2025 Fishing in NJ Getty Images / Canva Edit loading...

2025 Derby Details

The 2025 Fishing Derby is taking place over Father's Day weekend, on Saturday, June 14, and again on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

The event on Saturday, June 14 will be at the Manasquan Reservoir by the Visitors Center in Howell, with the Sunday, June 15 contest happening at Turkey Swamp Park in Freehold.

ALSO READ: NJ Shore Town Named A Top Spot For Anglers And Boaters

Both derby's feature a free fishing clinic from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., with the actual derby happening form 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Awards will be given shortly after the derby concludes. More details, including how to resister, can be found here.

2025 Concert tour NJ Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

It's here! The ultimate 2025 summer guide of Jersey's biggest artists coming to NJ Updated 5/29/2025 - A complete list of artists you hear every weekend on New Jersey 101.5 that are touring the Garden State in 2025. Locations include venues in New Jersey, New York City, and Philadelphia.

All tours are in date order from May through November, with many artists reappearing on multiple dates for multiple shows. And please make sure to check back often for any any updates, including new or cancelled shows. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Hidden affordable NJ beach offering food, music, ferry & more It's one of the best hidden hot spots for New Jersey Shore locals located in Highlands, Monmouth County. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.