It's hard to believe how fast time is going. It feels like we just got out of Mother's Day, and yet here we are full-steam ahead into Father's Day.

Before you know it, the official summer season will be here and the kids will be out for another summer break. But before we get there, we have to honor Dad on his special day.

And for those who have either wanted to try fishing or are pros at it, there's a great New Jersey event for you. In fact, there are actually two of them happening on Father's Day weekend.

These are annual events hosted by the Monmouth County Park System that I myself have attended in the past. There's just something about having rods in the water with your dad and kids alongside you.

Fishing in New Jersey Getty Images via Canva loading...

Fishing Derby Events

The first one for Father's Day weekend is happening on Saturday, June 15 at the Manasquan Reservoir in Howell. This is the one I've been at before where my one son ended up winning a prize for the Bluegill Sunfish he caught.

Fishing takes place in the afternoon from 2 to 5 pm, with registration available both online and in person. But the derby itself isn't the only activity taking place.

Prior to the contest, there will be a free fishing clinic taking place on June 15 from 12:30 to 1:30 pm. Again, you don't have to be a seasoned pro to take part in this contest. Skill levels of all kinds are welcome, including those new to the sport and want to give it a try.

The second derby hosted by the Monmouth County Park System is happening on Father's Day, Sunday, June 16. That one will take place at Turkey Swamp Park in Freehold from 2 to 5 pm.

Fishing Dennis Malloy photo loading...

Important note

If you're planning to register on-site for either Manasquan or Turkey Swamp, please note that only cash or check will be accepted. The park system strongly recommends pre-registering online, which is open now.

Also note that there is a limit on how many people can partake due to space, so registering in advance would probably be a smarter move. And although you can borrow equipment such as fishing poles, it's on a first come first serve basis.

With that said, these truly are awesome events that you, your dad, or your kids will genuinely enjoy. For more info and to register online, click or tap here.

Father and son fishing together Moma7 loading...

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.