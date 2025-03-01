Spring can't get here soon enough, and those of us in the Garden State cannot wait to get back out there and enjoy the nice, beautiful, sunny weather once again (well OK, there will be some rain... but at least it'll be warm with no snow).

And one of the earliest signs of outdoor activities returning is New Jersey's street fairs. Every single year our downtowns are transformed into this amazing family-friendly festival that both locals and visitors can enjoy.

One thing to note, however, is that not every year is the same as the last. And we're seeing that happen with the 2025 lineup. But first, the mainstays.

The good news here is that a fairly large majority of the street fairs we enjoyed in the past are coming back for another season. However, the dates of some of these vary quite considerably from the 2024 season.

I'm talking weeks off. The first Red Bank street fair of the season, for example, usually occurs at the very beginning of April. However, don't expect to see it return until the end of April for 2025.

It's not a bad thing, but it does point to how much some of these dates have shifted. In addition to that, some street fairs from last year have not announced a return for this year (at least for now).

There are also a few new additions to the list, which is always welcomed. With that said, here's a look at the current lineup for 2025 throughout the Garden State.

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2025 schedule Please check back often as additional street fairs may be added or revised as the year progresses. All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

It's here! The complete 2025 NJ county fair summer schedule A list of county fairs happening throughout New Jersey for 2025. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ) Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.