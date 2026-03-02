🌺The 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show is in full bloom at the Pennsylvania Convention Center through March 8, showcasing jaw-dropping floral displays and immersive landscapes.

🌺This year’s theme, “Rooted: Origins of American Gardening,” explores how gardening traditions are passed down across generations and cultures.

🌺 From flower crowns and artisan crafts to Butterflies Live! and family-friendly activities, this iconic spring event is a must-visit day trip for New Jersey.

It’s probably safe to say that people in New Jersey and its surrounding areas are sick of winter. Hang on, folks. We spring ahead this weekend, and the first day of spring is coming up in 18 days.

Start thinking warm thoughts. With that comes fresh flowers, plants, and ideas for blooms in our gardens, right?

2026 Philadelphia Flower Show (Karen Muller) 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show (Karen Muller) loading...

ALSO READ: Popcorn Park Zoo needs donations to help rebuild after blizzard

2026 Philadelphia Flower Show (Jen Ursillo) 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show (Jen Ursillo) loading...

Get into the spring mood by attending the 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Arch Street in Philly, hosted by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS), all week until Sunday, March 8.

I went on Saturday, February 28, the first day of the show, and I can say, you will be amazed by all the beautiful blooms, expertly crafted into exquisite displays.

2026 Philadelphia Flower Show (Jen Ursillo) 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show (Jen Ursillo) loading...

2026 Philadelphia Flower Show theme: Rooted — Origins of American Gardening

The theme for this year’s show is "Rooted: Origins of American Gardening." For some, it starts in a backyard or a front stoop, but for others, it begins with a grandparent, a family recipe, or a plant given and grown again.

2026 Philadelphia Flower Show (Jen Ursillo) 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show (Jen Ursillo) loading...

This year’s show explores how gardening knowledge is learned, adapted, and carried forward, and how ideas travel across continents and generations.

Make sure you have a great camera or at least plenty of storage space on your phone to take photos of these gardening masterpieces from artists in New Jersey and beyond.

2026 Philadelphia Flower Show (Jen Ursillo) 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show (Jen Ursillo) loading...

Before checking out all the immersive landscapes and imaginative designs that celebrate the many influences shaping American gardening, be sure to treat yourself to a freshly made flower crown at the Bloom Bar.

Walk around the show like a queen, wearing your crown of fresh flowers in any color you desire. I did it, and I definitely felt special in my crown of purple.

2026 Philadelphia Flower Show (Jen Ursillo) 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show (Jen Ursillo) loading...

Immersive flower show exhibits and breathtaking floral displays in Philadelphia

You begin your visit on the Forest Floor. This immersive landscape was designed by PHS. “Inspired by the feeling of a woodland environment, this garden pairs bold stonework, textural plantings, and water with long-lived species,” according to the show program.

Look up! Overhead, you’ll notice sweeping root-like forms which draw in garden lovers, and set the tone for the show, “Rooted.”

2026 Philadelphia Flower Show (Jen Ursillo) 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show (Jen Ursillo) loading...

The floral and landscape exhibits are simply breathtaking. My favorites were the drama exhibit (with the Masks of Comedy and Tragedy), the world showcases of Paris and Japan, and the Ocean.

2026 Philadelphia Flower Show (Jen Ursillo) 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show (Jen Ursillo) loading...

Ladies, if you love floral dresses, this one takes the cake. Look at this beautiful dress made from fresh flowers. I could totally see myself wearing this on the streets of Greece or France.

2026 Philadelphia Flower Show (Jen Ursillo) 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show (Jen Ursillo) loading...

After being in jaw-dropping awe of the exhibits with their gorgeous flowers and pops of color, there are plenty of other things to do at the 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show, too.

You can learn about gardening from the leading experts and designers at Know to Grow or ask questions at the Plant People Place.

2026 Philadelphia Flower Show (Karen Muller) 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show (Karen Muller) loading...

Philadelphia Flower Show shopping, artisan vendors and hands-on workshops

Head to Artisan Row and create a one-of-a-kind keepsake, whether it’s custom candle making and home fragrance projects at Cork and Candles, building your-own-fresh flower bouquet at The Flower Mama, or custom-building a living terrarium at the Philadelphia Flower Market, there is something for everyone.

2026 Philadelphia Flower Show (Jen Ursillo) 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show (Jen Ursillo) loading...

My friend Karen chose to make her own flower bouquet, and it came out stunning.

Did someone say shopping? Be sure to browse the Marketplace on the street level, check out the homemade goods at the Makers Market, and stop by the PHS Shop for exclusive Flower Show merchandise.

I bought this beautiful hanging plant with purple flowers (my favorite color) from the PHS Shop, and I love it.

2026 Philadelphia Flower Show (Karen Muller) 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show (Karen Muller) loading...

There are so many cool vendors to check out, each selling something very unique. Plants, flowers, clothing, teas, fragrances, jewelry, cocktails, candles, artwork, exotic oils, gardening tools, and so much more fill the convention space.

It can get overwhelming, but browse as many tables as possible. Even if you don’t buy anything (which is very hard to do), the “window shopping” experience is a must-do.

2026 Philadelphia Flower Show (Jen Ursillo) 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show (Jen Ursillo) loading...

Family-friendly activities and Butterflies Live! at the Philadelphia Flower Show

If you’re bringing the kids, I can tell you they will not be bored with all the family-friendly activities happening.

Check out the kids' cocoon, where young gardeners can learn, play, and imagine with creative craft stations. Butterflies Live! is definitely the main attraction.

This all-ages activity allows everyone, young and old, to interact with hundreds of native and exotic butterflies that float around the space, getting up close and personal, too.

2026 Philadelphia Flower Show (Karen Muller) 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show (Karen Muller) loading...

So, grab a friend or two, and head on over to the Philadelphia Flower Show. Every day from now until Sunday, March 8. Tickets are still on sale. Make it an annual tradition with your bestie.

Ready for a floral overload? The 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show delivers The 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show is open through March 8 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The theme this year is Rooted: Origins of American Gardening. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom