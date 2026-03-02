❄️ A powerful blizzard battered Popcorn Park in Forked River, damaging animal enclosures, fencing and critical infrastructure.

FORKED RIVER — An Ocean County animal sanctuary is looking for some help after last week’s blizzard did some serious damage to the place.

The Popcorn Park animal refuge in Lacey Township home to about 200 abandoned, injured, ill, exploited, abused, or elderly farm animals, birds, and wildlife, is seeking donations after the storm damaged its habitats, fencing, structures, and critical infrastructure, according to a Facebook post.

Blizzard damage at Forked River animal sanctuary leaves habitats in ruins

“While our team worked tirelessly to keep every animal safe during the storm, the aftermath has left us facing urgent repairs and significant financial strain,” the post reads.

The storm added to the strain of a winter that was already challenging, forcing extended public closures, further limiting vital support, and creating an added burden during an already difficult recovery period, zoo officials said.

Several large tree branches and damaged trees came down across the property during the storm, some of which damaged the fencing around the animal enclosures.

Popcorn Park closed for more than a week, ticket sales take a hit

The refuge has been closed to the public for more than a week as cleanup continues.

“We’ve been closed for over a week now, and it’s been a very hard winter for us. It’s been very cold, very snowy. So, we have spent a lot of time closed over the last month, which has impacted our ticket sales,” Popcorn Park Director Cory Scott told News 12 New Jersey.

Ocean County animal rescue seeks donations for storm repairs

Now, the park is turning to the community for help in rebuilding its damaged structures. Any donation is welcome to continue providing a safe home for the animals who depend on the refuge for their safety and well-being.

Popcorn Park hopes to reopen to visitors soon.

