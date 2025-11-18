🔺 A repeat offender in Ocean County gets federal prison for having child pornography

LACEY — A 79-year-old former school principal and convicted sex offender has been sentenced to a decade in federal prison.

John Mangan, of the Lanoka Harbor section of Lacey, was arrested by federal law enforcement over a year ago, when he was found with more than 250 images of child sexual abuse materials.

In June he pleaded guilty in Trenton federal court to possession of child pornography.

Disturbing criminal history for ex-NJ educator

Mangan already has a troubling criminal record, as he was convicted in 1997 of sexual assault involving a 15-year-old victim.

At the time, he was an elementary school principal in Ringwood, after teaching in the same district for over a dozen years, the New York Times reported.

Mangan was forced to give up his administrator and teaching certificates the following year.

In 2009, he was also previously convicted of possession of child pornography.

Mangan's most recent arrest was at Ocean County home

On Oct. 29, 2024, agents with the Department of Homeland Security carried out a search at Mangan’s home and recovered an electronic device with disturbing files.

In addition to prison, Mangan was also sentenced to a five-year term of supervised release and to “pay restitution to his victims,” according to Acting U.S. Attorney and Special Attorney Alina Habba.

