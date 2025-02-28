Creepy NJ man brought candy to meet young girls for sex, officials say
LACEY — An Ocean County man is accused of trying to meet young girls for sex at a hotel this past weekend.
Daniel J. Dagostino of Lanoka Harbor, is charged with first and second-degree human trafficking, two second-degree counts of trying to have sex with a child under 13 years old, second-degree luring, and two third-degree counts of trying to debauch the morals of a child.
Attorney General Matthew Platkin said the 39-year-old Dagostino was arrested at a hotel on Saturday.
“He allegedly believed he was arranging to have sex with children ages 8 and 10. This kind of predatory online behavior will not be tolerated," Platkin said.
The investigation started on Feb. 7, officials said.
That was when an undercover cop, who was pretending to be a man with access to a 6-year-old girl, was contacted online by Dagostino, officials said.
The undercover officer told Dagostino he also had access to two other girls, ages 8 and 10, officials said.
Dagostino asked for photos of the girls and began a "sexual conversation" about them, officials said.
Dagostino also sent photos of himself and his New Jersey driver's license to the undercover officer, officials said.
Investigators said they made a disturbing arrangement: Dagostino would meet the girls at a hotel and have sex with them while the online contact watched.
On Feb. 22, Dagostino was arrested at the hotel where they had arranged to meet, officials said.
A search of his vehicle turned up a condom box, a note, and candy, officials said.
