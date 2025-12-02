🐒 Forrest, a rhesus macaque, escaped a Mississippi lab truck and was rescued after a week on the run.

LACEY — An escaped lab monkey from Mississippi has found a new home in New Jersey.

Escaped Lab Monkey Finds Sanctuary in New Jersey

The Popcorn Park Animal Refuge in Forked River has announced the arrival of Forrest, a rhesus macaque who was recovered after a transport vehicle crash on I-59 in Mississippi.

Forrest, an escaped lab monkey from a Mississippi truck crash, has found a new home at the Popcorn Park Animal Refuge in Forked River (Popcorn Park Animal Refuge)

The truck was carrying 21 rhesus macaques for biomedical research when it crashed. Eight monkeys escaped, and five were killed during the initial search.

After a wild week on the run, Forrest was the last of three escapees to be safely recovered.

But since he’s been outside for an extended period of time, he is not able to return to the research facility.

So, now he has a new home at the Popcorn Park Zoo, a permanent sanctuary in Lacey Township, for displaced and neglected wildlife, farm animals, and exotic species.

From Identification Number to a New Name

When the monkey first arrived at the sanctuary, he only had an identification number written on his chest, NI 62. He was given a new name to mark his fresh start---Forrest. Seems fitting since Popcorn Park is located in the Pine Barrens.

He came with a small wound on the bridge of his nose from his escape, but otherwise received a clean bill of health from Popcorn Park veterinarians.

Forrest, an escaped lab monkey from a Mississippi truck crash, has found a new home at the Popcorn Park Animal Refuge in Forked River (Popcorn Park Animal Refuge)

Recovery, Care, and a Fresh Start

“Forrest is now settling into his new environment, enjoying enrichment items such as ropes, toys, and climbing structures, receiving high-quality nutrition, and benefiting from expert care. Every day, he reveals more of his personality as he grows increasingly comfortable in his safe and peaceful home,” according to a zoo statement.

How You Can Help Forrest This Giving Tuesday

On this Giving Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, the Ocean County animal refuge invites supporters to contribute to Forrest’s ongoing care.

“Caring for Forrest is a reminder of why our work at Popcorn Park is so important. We are honored to provide a safe and peaceful sanctuary for animals like Forrest, who have endured extraordinary circumstances and now deserve a life of care and comfort,” said Executive Director Cory Scott.

Donations to help provide nutritious meals, medical care, enrichment, and more for Forrest and other animals can be made online.

