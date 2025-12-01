✈️ Starting Feb. 1, 2026, travelers without REAL ID must pay a fee to fly, TSA confirmed.

💳 More than 94% of passengers already use REAL ID, but TSA warns NJ travelers to update now to avoid the fee — or potentially miss flights.

⚠️ TSA says the new system protects national security by verifying identities and keeping threats off domestic transportation networks.

martince2 martince2 loading...

Headed to Newark Liberty International Airport, or any other airport around the country, for that matter?

Don't forget your REAL ID or passport; otherwise, you’ll pay the price.

New REAL ID travel rules for Newark Airport and nationwide

Beginning February 1, 2026, travelers who do not present an acceptable form of ID at security checkpoints, and still want to fly, can pay a $45 fee and undergo the TSA Confirm.ID process, a modernized alternative identity verification system, for a 10-day travel period, the Transportation Security Administration announced today.

Still, TSA urges travelers who do not have a REAL ID to schedule an appointment at their local DMV to update their ID as soon as possible. This will help avoid delays, potentially missed flights, and keep money in your pocket.

Newark Airport Terminal A (Port Authority NYNJ) Newark Airport Terminal A (Port Authority NYNJ) loading...

REAL ID deadline approaching for domestic flights

As of May 7, 2025, all travelers flying domestically must present a REAL ID driver’s license, a passport, or another acceptable form of identification.

Currently, more than 94% of passengers already use their REAL ID, TSA reported.

“Identity verification is essential to traveler safety, because it keeps terrorists, criminals and illegal aliens out of the skies and other domestic transportation systems such as rail, “said Senior Official Performing the Duties of Deputy Administrator for TSA Adam Stahl.

AP AP loading...

Why the TSA Confirm.ID fee exists

The fee ensures the cost to cover verification of an insufficient ID will come from the traveler, and not the taxpayer, Stahl said.

TSA urges travelers who opt to pay the $45 fee instead of presenting a REAL ID at airport checkpoints to pay the fee online before traveling. For passengers who arrive at the airport without pre-paying, information about how to pay for the TSA Confirm.ID option will be available at marked locations near the checkpoint, but expect delays.

How travelers can avoid the $45 cost and airport delays

TSA’s list of acceptable forms of ID can be found here.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom