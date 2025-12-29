Possible measles exposure by traveler sparks NJ health warning

The New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) has issued a public health alert after confirming that a non-New Jersey resident infected with measles visited Newark Liberty International Airport’s Terminal B on October 19, 2025. (AP/Townsquare Media illustration)

NEWARK — Have you been to Newark Liberty International Airport recently? If so, heads up.

The New Jersey Department of Health is warning residents about potential exposures after an out-of-state resident, who traveled through the airport, was infected with the measles.

“Individuals, especially parents, guardians, health care providers, and caregivers, are urged to be aware of the symptoms of this highly contagious virus, and to ensure they are up to date with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) shots,” the department said.

Measles symptoms
Terminals B and C named in possible measles exposure window

Anyone who visited Terminals B and C at Newark Airport on Friday, December 19, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. may have been exposed to the measles. Information on the exact whereabouts of this infected person is currently not available, but any updates will be posted here.

Anyone who suspects an exposure or even illness should call their doctor before going to any medical office.

NJDOH is working in collaboration with local health officials on ongoing contact tracing and on efforts to notify people who might have been exposed, and to identify additional exposures that may have occurred.

Potentially exposed individuals, if infected, could develop symptoms as late as January 2, 2026.

Measles symptoms and vaccination guidance for NJ residents

Measles symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a rash that usually appears between three and five days after symptoms begin.

NJDOH encourages all residents to stay up-to-date on routine vaccinations. Anyone traveling internationally should be fully vaccinated before traveling. Infants 6 to 11 months old should get one dose of the MMR vaccine. Then, they should get two more doses after their first birthday.

As of December 26, no additional associated cases in New Jersey have been identified.

Since the beginning of 2025, New Jersey has had a total of 11 confirmed cases of measles. In 2024, there were seven reported cases in the state.

