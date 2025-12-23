🐕 Morris County Sheriff’s Office welcomes Titan, a five-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy beginning training as a police K-9.

🚓 Titan will train in explosive detection and patrol work, eventually replacing a retiring veteran police dog.

💙 The energetic pup was donated after being surrendered, getting a second chance to thrive in law enforcement.

MORRISTOWN — Morris County has a new police officer, and this guy has four legs, pointy ears, and a lot of fur.

Sheriff James M. Gannon announced the addition of a new canine officer, Titan, a five-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy ready to begin his training.

From surrendered puppy to police K-9

Titan joined the sheriff’s office after being surrendered to Garden State K9 by a client who said Titan was too much for the family to manage, according to a released statement from Gannon’s office.

The pup was evaluated by Garden State K9 for temperament and workability, and tested for patrol and scent detection work.

Titan’s evaluation was impressive, so Garden State K9 worked to donate the dog to the Morris County Sheriff’s Office to ensure he had the proper working environment and the right conditions to thrive.

Titan with Detective Corporal Marc Adamsky (Morris County Sheriff's Office) Titan with Detective Corporal Marc Adamsky (Morris County Sheriff's Office) loading...

Training a future police dog in Morris County

Titan has been paired with Detective Corporal Marc Adamsky, and has already begun the bonding process and initial training, Gannon said.

“Training at this age is fun and geared towards building a bold, sociable, and confident puppy,” he added.

The training will continue until Titan is certified in both explosive detection and patrol techniques.

Of course, the drive to success is highly based on food and toy rewards.

Titan will learn obedience, tracking, evidence recovery, on and off-leash searches for suspects, how to detect the odor of explosives, criminal apprehension and handler protection.

Titan will most likely begin working the road and responding to calls for service when he is two years old.

Titan with Detective Corporal Marc Adamsky (Morris County Sheriff's Office) Titan with Detective Corporal Marc Adamsky (Morris County Sheriff's Office) loading...

A new partner as a veteran K-9 prepares to retire

Once Tian has achieved his training milestones, he will replace Detective Corporal Adamsky’s current partner, Canine Tim, who is nearly nine years old. Tim is trained in narcotics detection and patrol techniques.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office has seven canine handlers and 12 canines trained in multiple disciplines.

During November alone, the canine section of the department responded to 742 calls for service.

“Everyone at the sheriff’s office is ready and waiting with excitement and anticipation to see the great things Titan will accomplish. Welcome aboard Titan,” Gannon said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom