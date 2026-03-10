🚨 A dump truck spilled topsoil on Route 80 in Morris County around 7 a.m.

🚨 At least 13 vehicles pulled over near Exit 30 with flat tires

🚨 Police did not disclose what was in the spill that could have caused the flats

ROXBURY — Dozens of tires were flattened by a spill of topsoil on Route 80 in Morris County during the Tuesday morning commute.

State Police trooper Christopher Postorino said a dump truck spilled a large amount of top soil on the roadway heading west just after 7 a.m. causing several vehicles to get flat tires. New Jersey Fast Traffic's Bob Williams said his producers counted 13 vehicles pulled over to the shoulder near Exit 30 for Howard Boulevard.

At one point, all lanes were closed to allow for the cleanup.

Police did not provide other details. No injuries were reported.

Topsoil usually contains minerals like sand, silt and clay, decomposed organic matter and water. A post to the Route 80 Rant (TM) Facebook page said there was also "mud, debris and boulders" all over. Postorino did not disclose what may have been in the spill that would have caused flat tires.

The spill was cleaned up and all lanes reopened by 9 a.m., according to the NJ Department of Transportation.

