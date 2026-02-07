If you flew through Newark, New York, or Philadelphia airports this January, you probably felt like you were trapped in some bizarre travel fever dream. According to data collected by AirHelp — the group that tracks flight disruptions — Newark Liberty International, New York’s LaGuardia, and Philadelphia International all ranked among the worst airports in the nation for flight disruptions during January 2026.

Yup, we are among the worst! AirHelp’s numbers don’t sugarcoat it. Newark clocked in with 58.3% of flights disrupted, while LaGuardia wasn’t far behind at 57.5%, and Philadelphia posted a 51.5% disruption rate — all on a list dominated by major hubs like Chicago O’Hare and Detroit Metropolitan.

Newark, LaGuardia and Philly among worst U.S. airports for delays

For folks in New Jersey, that feels about right — especially after one of the wildest weather events we’ve seen in years. Winter Storm Fern barreled up the East Coast in late January, slamming the Northeast with snow, sleet and ice that brought travel to a near standstill. More than 11,000 flights were cancelled nationwide in a single day, making it one of the most disruptive winter travel weekends since the pandemic.

Winter Storm Fern brought Northeast air travel to a standstill

At Newark, the storm wasn’t the only issue. The airport has already been dealing with operational limits and staffing challenges that have dogged flights for months — from capped arrival/departure rates instituted by the FAA to lingering technology and air traffic control strains. So even on a regular winter travel day, delays are more of a rule than an exception.

Just up the Turnpike, LaGuardia outright shut down during Fern, with flights halted for hours and well over 90% of services cancelled at the worst of it. And that’s not counting the standstill at JFK and Newark on the same afternoon — all part of the domino effect when a major hub goes offline.

Across the river at Philadelphia International Airport, the story was similar: massive cancellations and delays as crews struggled with de-icing, runway closures, and crews stretched thin in the chaotic aftermath of the storm. Philly folks know all too well that when it snows — and it really snows — PHL can start to feel like a holding pen. The snow isn’t even the half of it; it’s watching flight boards flicker from “On Time” to “Delayed” to “Cancelled” while you’re stuck in the terminal.

Why winter flying from New Jersey feels uniquely painful

And yet, here’s the part of flying that everyone sort of grudgingly accepts: disruptions aren’t just a nuisance, they’re part of the deal. Your average traveler might show up for a morning flight only to be reminded that delays, mechanical holds, and weather-induced cancellations are just part of the modern airport ritual. That’s not an excuse, it’s just reality — especially in our corner of the world where three major hubs collide.

Take it from someone who finally flew in late December — and immediately felt that pre-check envy in Philadelphia as the regular TSA line snaked from terminal to terminal like it was sponsored by the airport itself. Factor in checking bags, dealing with unpredictable security waits, and the very real possibility that once you’re through all that, you still have no control over whether your flight actually takes off… well, welcome to winter travel in the Northeast.

Delays, cancellations and the modern airport survival mindset

My travel mantra? Arrive at least two hours early. Because once you’re past security, your life basically no longer belongs to you. There are flight delays, those not-so-reassuring-yet-vague “mechanical issues,” cancellations, and — the worst — getting stuck on the tarmac with no clue what’s coming next. That kind of uncertainty should be enough to make anyone lead a good life and stay out of jail. At least, that’s how it feels when you’re stranded in the departure lounge at 3 a.m. waiting for a gate to open.

