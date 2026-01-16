LACEY — A 20-year-old man from Ocean County is charged with asking a teenage girl to send him illicit videos and photos, according to authorities.

Seth Bowles, of Lacey, was arrested on Thursday after detectives searched his home and seized his electronics, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. He was taken to Ocean County Jail.

Seth Bowles in a booking photo after his arrest on Thursday, January 15, 2026 (Ocean County Jail) Seth Bowles in a booking photo after his arrest on Thursday, January 15, 2026 (Ocean County Jail) loading...

Bowles is charged with sexual assault, distributing obscene materials to a minor, manufacturing child sexual abuse material, possession of child sexual abuse material, and child endangerment.

Get our free mobile app

Investigators said that Bowles and the 15-year-old girl were communicating between September and December 2025. Prosecutors did not say whether the teen girl also lives in Lacey.

A Lacey police vehicle (Lacey Police Department via Facebook) A Lacey police vehicle (Lacey Police Department via Facebook) loading...

Bowles is accused of sending the victim nude photos of himself and asking for similar pics in return. Prosecutors also said that he asked the girl to send him videos and photos of her engaging in "sexual conduct."

Attorney information was not immediately available for Bowles as of Friday afternoon.

Is Bowles protected by New Jersey's "Romeo and Juliet" law?

New Jersey has a so-called "Romeo and Juliet" law, but it does not appear to apply in this case, regardless of whether the conduct was consensual or not.

The age of consent for sexual activity in New Jersey is 16 years old. However, 15-year-olds can engage in consensual acts with partners no older than 17.

And under New Jersey law, a minor cannot legally distribute sexual material of oneself to a romantic partner — it's still considered child pornography. And it can carry hefty legal penalties.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

All 31 convicted killers pardoned by Gov. Murphy Since December 2024, Gov. Phil Murphy has granted clemency to 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After their release, each killer is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman