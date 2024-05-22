Why all New Jersey kids should go to sporting events

I have to tell you, that being a parent is a constant learning experience full of ups and downs. If you are a fellow parent, then you get it. And if you're not? Just trust me, it's an adventure.

My twin boys are currently 8 years old and will be 9 this summer. Back on opening weekend for baseball, I was able to get four really great seats to see the Mets at Citi Field.

Now for context, the wife's family is in no way Met's fans. For them, it's Yankees all the way. My family, on the other hand, is a combination of Mets and Phillies.

I actually enjoy the mix as it makes it more fun when our teams verse each other. It also opens the door to wanting to see multiple teams live and up close.

So in this case, it was Met's tickets I was able to get opening day weekend at home. Both my sons have only ever been to minor league games before but the interest wasn't fully there. That all changed at a major league game.

Especially for my one son, Jake, who got hooked. And even though the Mets didn't score once and finally lost in extra innings, he loved the whole experience.

Prior to that, he wasn't much of a sports kid. Not only do we now have to put Met's games on TV, but he's learning about all the players and even wants to take the bat and ball into the yard and practice hitting and catching for a solid hour straight, sometimes more.

And now, he wants to play in the school leagues. Never have I ever expected him to be so hooked, but as a parent I love it. And I owe it all to taking him to experience his first-ever major league sporting event.

And you know what? I'm going to do this more often with other major league sports, and I encourage you to do the same with your kids. Who knows? Maybe next year we'll get season passes?

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.