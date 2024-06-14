The worst fast-food chains in America are here in NJ

Now before we get into it, let's clear a few things up. Number one. We all know that fast food isn't good for us.

Despite knowing that, millions of Americans consume it anyway, which includes us here in New Jersey. That means no matter what this study says, it won't stop us from enjoying our favorite burger and fries.

Number two. Many of the fast-food chains in this study are those you're probably very familiar with. That makes sense since a good handful of these have hundreds of locations located all throughout the United States.

And number three. In no way should you view this study as a deterrent from going to your favorite fast food restaurant. This is a national study, meaning it's looking at the restaurant chains as a whole, not necessarily at one part of the country.

With that said, what exactly is this 2024 study about? Simply put, it's primarily based on customer reviews.

All ratings from customers were based on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest and 5 being the best. 250 chains were included as part of this study, which includes those right here in the Garden State.

Of those, the bottom 10 are what was reported. And out of those 10, six of the chains are right here in New Jersey. In fact, the lowest-rated chain in New Jersey is also the same as the lowest-rated in America. It also has 60 locations total scattered throughout The Garden State.

Here's a look at the latest rankings of worst fast-food chains in America, filtered down to just those located in New Jersey.

The bottom 6 in NJ

If your favorite fast-food chain made the bottom of the list, please keep this in mind. Not everyone is going to give a happy review, no matter how well the visit went. Remember, it's easier to be negative and complain then it is to say something positive.

