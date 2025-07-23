Let's start off with the obvious. When we think of fast food, we're not necessarily thinking about eating healthy.

So before we dive into what fast food joint here in New Jersey topped the list as the most unhealthy, let's first address this. It's fast food. It's meant to be quick and efficient.

Whenever anyone talks about eating healthier, it's not typically going to be at your usual fast food restaurant. Now with that said, there are many options some of our common establishments offer up that are on the healthier side.

Think of the grilled chicken wraps or the salads. There are some options there that aren't as bad as some might think.

With that said, what fast food place in New Jersey ranked the most unhealthy across the nation in 2025? The answer might surprise you.

#1 ranked / fast food Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

A popular option

According to a report from Fox Business, Wendy's has been named the most unhealthy fast food restaurant chain in the nation. And since New Jersey is home to multiple Wendy's locations, it by extension is the most unhealthy in the Garden State.

Sonic landed the #2 spot, with Taco Bell taking the #3 spot. Coming at the bottom of the unhealthy list at #10 (which basically means it's the most healthy for being unhealthy) is Chick-Fil-A.

But again, take these ratings with a grain of salt. We all know that fast food isn't meant to be the healthiest, and we don't care. All the brands mentioned above are great for what they do, and we shouldn't let a ranking like this deter us from going.

Wendy's Delivery - FILE - In this May 5, 2020, file photo, Wendy's restaurant Dave's Combo cheeseburger meal is displayed in Pittsburgh. Wendyâ€™s plans to open 700 delivery-only kitchens by 2025 to meet the growing demand from people who want their fast food brought to them. The kitchens will primarily operate in urban neighborhoods in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom, the company said. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) AP loading...

You can check out the full top-10 list here.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.