Let's face it, fast food is part of American culture. And, by extension, Jersey culture.

Now sure, anyone from the Garden State can make the argument that diners are far superior to any fast food joint. And as a life long Jersey resident, I can find myself agreeing with this. Although, that's just my opinion.

As for fast food restaurants themselves? Well, there's absolutely nothing wrong with them. They're quick, they're affordable, and they're convenient. That's pretty much the point of a fast food restaurant, after all.

As for whether the food is good? Well it must be since millions of American's flock to their favorite fast food restaurant on a daily basis. Again, it's all part of America's culture.

Speaking of which, it's also part of the culture for our youngest citizens. And yes, that includes those right here in New Jersey.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

A 7-year record

According to a report from Business Insider, Chick-Fil-A has once again topped the list for teens across the country as their favorite fast food restaurant. But to be honest? It absolutely goes beyond teens. At least in New Jersey it does.

How can you tell? All you need to do is look at the average drive-thru lines at a Chick-Fil-A restaurant anywhere throughout the Garden State. More often than not, those lines are super long.

And that's a testament to the restaurant itself. They've been putting out such a great food product for so many years that it constantly remains on the top of the list.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Not everyday

With that said, Sunday is the only exception since Chick-Fil-A does not open on Sundays. So one has to question, what fast food restaurant do teens prefer on Sundays?

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.