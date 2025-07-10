Ahh yes, those long summer days in New Jersey. There's really nothing quite like it (when you're not working and can enjoy it, that is).

Especially at the beach, where you'll find many New Jerseyan's soaking up the sun and riding in the surf. Locals and visitors alike all trying to enjoy the same activities.

But what may surprise you is what our favorite activity at the beach really is. At least, according to you that is.

I posed this question not long ago for my Sunday morning audience. It was part of our morning brain teaser segment that was themed all around the beach.

Island Beach State Park Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP) loading...

National vs local

The trivia portion referred to a national survey around what young beachgoers favorite beach activity is. 45% of young adults that took that survey said taking a nap was their favorite activity at the beach.

Now, what I usually do behind the scenes is this. After our listeners responded with their guess, I asked them what their favorite beach activity was. And I have to tell you, most of those responses can be summed up as quite boring.

No, most in New Jersey didn't say take a nap. Which, let's be honest, it's quite boring on it's own.

But the most common response I got wasn't too far off from that. According to you, our favorite beach activity in New Jersey is to just sit and read a book. Not surf, not swim, not build a sandcastle, or even play volleyball.

beach book sleeping Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Nap and a good book

Yes, both reading a book and napping sound quite boring, but is that such a bad thing? I, for one, find that very relaxing, so why not? As a whole we'd rather nap, but in New Jersey, we must throw in a good book.

Boring? Yes. But also quite rewarding for a beach day.

