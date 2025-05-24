Once Memorial Day weekend rolls around, we all know what that means. Welcome to the summer season in New Jersey. Especially along the Jersey Shore, where most of the year it's rather quiet. During the summer season, life springs into action, and the crowds love it.

Speaking of which, sometimes those crowds want to find an alternative place to go. One that perhaps isn't as well known, and that's kind of hidden away from the rest of the pack. Not to mention, one that's rather affordable to visit, where the average person won't have to break the bank on high costs of parking and beach badges.

I highlighted this particular little escape last year, and am thrilled to say that they're now open for the 2025 season.

Hidden affordable NJ beach offering food, music, ferry & more It's one of the best hidden hot spots for New Jersey Shore locals located in Highlands, Monmouth County. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media Mike Brant - Townsquare Media loading...

2025 hours and fees

Perhaps this secret little gem in Monmouth County isn't as secretive as it once was, but that's OK. The Sandbox at Seastreak is affordable and and has some great events lined up for the summer of 2025.

According to their official website, Fridays and Saturdays have a $5 cover charge to enter. When you compare that to the average price of a beach badge, it's quite a bargain.

Sundays and weekdays, on the other hand, do not have a cover charge for entry. But with that said, there are exceptions for some evenings depending on what's happening that day, especially during holiday weekends.

Food, drink, and shows

No worries when it comes to food and drinks, as the bar and food trucks are back for the 2025 season. As for shows? You'll see plenty of local talent perform just for you, including Brian Kirk & the Jirks.

But do keep in mind that sometimes the Sandbox has to close and cancel events due to weather, so be sure to check ahead. The complete schedule for 2025, along with updated info, can be found here.

Why Beach Tags Should Never Be Allowed In New Jersey Plus why you might be part of the reason badges may never go away. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.