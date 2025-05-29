🏖 The beaches are ready for summertime fun

🏖 USA Today put out its list of the Top 10 Beaches in New Jersey

🏖 Do you agree with their No. 1 pick?

The unofficial start to summer is here, and that means warm weather and long, lazy days on the beach.

Luckily for us, New Jersey has 130 miles of coastline dotted with beaches. Residents not only enjoy them, but hundreds of thousands of visitors from all over flock to the Jersey Shore every year to enjoy them.

So, where should you go? USA Today nominated their picks for the 10 best beaches in the Garden State. Did your beach snag the No. 1 spot on the list?

Avon by the Sea Avon by the Sea (Bud McCormick) loading...

“Avon-by-the-Sea enchants visitors with its quaint coastal charm, featuring tree-lined streets, historic Victorian homes, and a low-key stretch of scenic beaches ideal for sunbathing and swimming,” USA Today wrote.

Brigantine Beach via Public Access Camera Brigantine Beach via Public Access Camera loading...

9 – Brigantine Beach

Brigantine Beach in Atlantic County snags the No. 9 spot on USA Today’s Top 10 NJ Beaches list.

“Primarily a residential destination, Brigantine attracts repeat visitors with its natural beauty, offering miles of serene beaches, framed by dunes and stunning wildlife habitats,” the publication wrote.

Avalon Beach (Visit Avalon NJ) Avalon Beach (Visit Avalon NJ) loading...

8 – Avalon

Avalon boasts a 7-mile-long beach on this mostly residential island.

“Avalon is an upscale seaside retreat with soft sands, shimmering waters, and a laid-back ambience ideal for family vacations,” USA Today wrote.

Asbury Park Asbury Park (Bud McCormick) loading...

7 - Asbury Park

Coming in at No. 7 on USA Today’s Top 10 NJ Beaches list is the very popular Asbury Park beach in Monmouth County. Here is why.

“Everything here is close by — you can easily rent beach chairs and umbrellas, browse shops, and grab a snack at the beachfront eateries. Afterwards, catch some live music steps away from the ocean,” according to USA Today.

Sunrise at Harvey Cedars, Long Beach Island. (NJ Beach Cams) Sunrise at Harvey Cedars, Long Beach Island. (NJ Beach Cams) loading...

6 – Long Beach Island

It’s impossible to think Jersey Shore and not think LBI, a very popular vacation spot for locals and visitors alike. So, it’s no surprise it made the top 10 list.

“Long Beach Island features idyllic beaches, charming seaside communities, and an abundance of recreational opportunities for beachgoers of all ages,” USA Today contributors wrote.

We’re halfway through the list. Let’s find out what NJ beaches made USA Today’s top five.

Sea Isle City (Sea Isle City Tourism/TSM Illustration) Sea Isle City (Sea Isle City Tourism/TSM Illustration) loading...

5 – Sea Isle City

In Cape May County lies the family-friendly beach town of Sea Isle City, so it makes sense that this beach would score a spot in the top 5.

(Photo Credit: Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May) (Photo Credit: Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May) loading...

4 – Cape May Beach

Cape May is no doubt a Jersey Shore vacation getaway with its Victorian town and gorgeous beach, earning it a top spot on USA Today’s list.

“Beaches here are truly enchanting and convenient to food (and amenities). In the evening, it’s a tradition for visitors and locals alike to gather and admire the sun setting behind the Cape May Lighthouse,” USA Today wrote.

Atlantic City Boardwalk (TSM South Jersey) Atlantic City Boardwalk (TSM South Jersey) loading...

3 – Atlantic City

Coming in at #3 on USA Today’s Top 10 NJ Beaches list is good ol’ Atlantic City, and here’s why.

“With a backdrop of the giant Ferris wheel and amusement park, the city boasts plenty of restaurants and amenities (like beach chairs and umbrella rentals) along the main beach access points," USA Today said.

Ocean City beach (Chris Rollins) Ocean City beach (Chris Rollins) loading...

2 – Ocean City

The family-friendly beach town of Ocean City, NJ, ranks as the 2nd-best beach in the Garden State, according to USA Today.

So, what is the No. 1 beach in New Jersey? The cream of the crop? The best of the best? Could it be Belmar? Point Pleasant? Manasquan? Sandy Hook? Island Beach State Park?

There are so many notable beaches that could be tops in New Jersey.

But USA Today has chosen as its top New Jersey beach…

Wildwoods Beach (Jamie McLaughlin, Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority) Wildwoods Beach (Jamie McLaughlin, Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority) loading...

1 – The Wildwoods

“Surrounded by iconic retro architecture, the legendary Wildwood Boardwalk is a big entertainment hub, offering an electric vibe day and night," USA Today said.

USA Today also recently ranked The Wildwoods as the “Best Boardwalk” in the country. The area also won accolades as one of Nasdaq’s “GoBanking Rates” most affordable beach trips on the East Coast.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom