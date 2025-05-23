Jersey Shore Town Charging $200 For Beach Tags in 2025: The Highest In NJ
Welcome to the summer season in New Jersey. That time of year we let go, kick back, and relax on our beautiful Jersey Shore beaches. It's also that time to open up that wallet just to set foot on the beach. Unfortunately, it's just how it is for us in the Garden State.
Now yes, there are some beaches that are free, but the vast majority of them require the purchase of the beach badge or tag in order to enjoy the beauty that we call the Jersey Shore.
Before we get into the most expensive beach in 2025, let's first give a nod to the following towns who have kept their beaches free. Not only are these beaches the exception, they're also maintained really well without the need for badges.
Most expensive beach tags
Again, the beaches above are the exception, not the rule. As long as towns keep those rates reasonable and the beaches well managed, perhaps having those tags aren't so bad.
There is, however, one town in particular that for the 2025 season, jacked the costs of their beach badges up to a whopping $200! And that's up from $150 in 2024 (and we thought that was high).
That shore town, by the way, is Deal, NJ. And you can look at the $200 price tag as both a positive, and a negative.
The Bad
On the negative side, what average New Jerseyan can actually afford that? What family is going to shell out that kind of cash for individual beach tags? Unless money is no object to you, $200 just to set foot on the sand seems utterly ridiculous.
The Good
On the flip side, if you want a quieter beach to enjoy, Deal might be the place for you. Since so many families trying to save money will be passing over this particular town, Deal beaches might be quieter and ideal for those who don't mind the $200 price tag.
The In-Between
Deal might be the most expensive beach, but they're not the only ones who charge. A complete list of other Jersey Shore beach badge rates can be found here.
