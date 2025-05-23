Welcome to the summer season in New Jersey. That time of year we let go, kick back, and relax on our beautiful Jersey Shore beaches. It's also that time to open up that wallet just to set foot on the beach. Unfortunately, it's just how it is for us in the Garden State.

Now yes, there are some beaches that are free, but the vast majority of them require the purchase of the beach badge or tag in order to enjoy the beauty that we call the Jersey Shore.

Before we get into the most expensive beach in 2025, let's first give a nod to the following towns who have kept their beaches free. Not only are these beaches the exception, they're also maintained really well without the need for badges.

CHECK OUT: All the free beaches in New Jersey The Jersey Shore is notorious for charging for access to the beaches. But there are a few that let you get in for free.

Beach Badges in NJ Expensive costs Mike Brant TSM (Canva Edit / Illustration) loading...

Most expensive beach tags

Again, the beaches above are the exception, not the rule. As long as towns keep those rates reasonable and the beaches well managed, perhaps having those tags aren't so bad.

BEACH BAN: Why all beaches should have a ban on dogs like this NJ beach does

There is, however, one town in particular that for the 2025 season, jacked the costs of their beach badges up to a whopping $200! And that's up from $150 in 2024 (and we thought that was high).

That shore town, by the way, is Deal, NJ. And you can look at the $200 price tag as both a positive, and a negative.

Surfers at the Jersey Shore Surfers claim they should not have to buy a beach badge to access the water.

Townsquare Media illustration loading...

The Bad

On the negative side, what average New Jerseyan can actually afford that? What family is going to shell out that kind of cash for individual beach tags? Unless money is no object to you, $200 just to set foot on the sand seems utterly ridiculous.

The Good

On the flip side, if you want a quieter beach to enjoy, Deal might be the place for you. Since so many families trying to save money will be passing over this particular town, Deal beaches might be quieter and ideal for those who don't mind the $200 price tag.

The In-Between

Deal might be the most expensive beach, but they're not the only ones who charge. A complete list of other Jersey Shore beach badge rates can be found here.

2025 Beach Badge prices at the Jersey Shore (Canva/Karen Muller) 2025 Beach Badge prices at the Jersey Shore (Canva/Karen Muller) loading...

Why Beach Tags Should Never Be Allowed In New Jersey Plus why you might be part of the reason badges may never go away. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.