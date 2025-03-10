NJ beach season is coming! How to snag your badges before prices rise
Winter is winding down. Spring is right around the corner, and then it will be summer. Do you have your beach body yet? Well, you still have time to work on that.
But now you can grab your summer beach badges for various beaches at the Jersey Shore. Most are on sale now. Some offer pre-season discounts, daily, weekly, monthly, and seasonal passes, parking passes, and discounts for kids, veterans, and seniors.
These are 22 of the top New Jersey beaches that require beach badges for the 2025 summer season, typically from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
Allenhurst
Daily: $10 weekdays and $12 weekends and holidays
Children 12 and under: Free
Asbury Park
Daily: $6 weekdays and $10 weekends and holidays
Season: $70 (adults 18-61), $20 (teens 13-17 and seniors)
Free: Children under 12, active military personnel and their dependents, retired, disabled, and non-active vets
Avon-by-the-Sea
Daily wristband: $12
Adult Season Badge $100
Seniors (65+) $55
Youth (12-18) $55
Check or cash only. Beach badges are sold at Borough Hall until June 14 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Barnegat Light
Pre-season: $40 purchased through June 5
Season: $50 purchased after June 5
Weekly: $25 (Saturday through Friday)
Daily: $10
Senior: $12 (65+)
Badges can be purchased at Borough Hall during the “off season” Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. During the spring, beach badge booths are open for limited hours. During the season, the beach badge booth is open every day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and until 6 p.m. on Saturdays.
Bay Head
2025 beach badge prices have yet to be announced but last year’s badge prices went like this:
Season badge: $110
Half-season badge: $60
Daily badge: $12 cash only
Belmar
Daily: $12 (children 13 and under free)
Seasonal: $80 for adults and $32 for seniors (65+)
Purchase online or at Taylor Pavilion, 7 days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Beach badge pickup is at Borough Hall, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through May 16. Then, starting May 17, badge pickup will be at Taylor Pavilion.
Brick
Season badge purchased before May 15: $30
Season badge purchased after May 15: $45
Daily badge: $10
Daily, senior (65+): Free
Season parking purchased before May 15: $30
Season parking purchased after May 15: $45
Daily Parking: $10
Senior Citizen Parking: $1 per day
Children 12 and under: Free
Brigantine
Season (adult) purchased through May 31: $20
Season (seniors 60-64) purchased through May 31: $10
Season (seniors 65+) Come in with ID for a free tag (limit one pp)
Season purchased after May 31: $25
Daily: $10
Weekly: $15
Active Military: Free (four per family)
Cape May
Season badge (purchased through April 30) $30
Season badge (purchased after April 30) $40
Weekly: $25
Daily: $10
3-Day: $20
Deal
Season: $200
Daily: $12
Weekend and holiday daily badge: $15
Lavallette
Season (purchased through May 30): $60
Season (seniors purchased through May 30): $20
Season (purchased after May 30): $65
Season (seniors purchased after May 30): $25
Weekly: $35
Daily: $13
Parking Stickers: $15
Long Branch
Season (adult): $70
Season (teens 14-17): $40
Daily (adult, weekdays): $6
Daily (adult, weekends and holidays): $9
Daily (teens 14-17, every day): $3
All badges (seniors 62+): Free
Manasquan
Season: $95
Season: (ages 12-16): $40
Season: (seniors 65+): $30
Daily: $11 (ages 12 and up)
Margate
Season (12 and over purchased by May 31): $10
Seniors (65+): $3.50
All badges (purchased starting June 1): $20
Ocean Grove
Season (purchased by April 30): $95
Season (purchased after April 30): $100
Youth/Senior Season (12-17 years old/65+): $52
Daily Wristband: $13 (starting 5/24/25)
Ocean City
Season (purchased by May 31): $30
Season (purchased after May 31): $35
Point Pleasant Beach
Season Full (adults 12 and up): $130
Season Full (seniors 65+): $95
Half-Season (adults 12 and up): $95
Half-Season (seniors 65+): $95
Sea Bright
Season (adult): $100
Season (senior): $35
Daily: $8
Sea Girt
Season (adult): $115
Season (seniors): $70
Daily: $11.98
Bath House (season): $1,350, includes 5 season badges
Kayak/Pavilion lockers: $250 (season)
Gate entrance storage boxes: $500 (season)
Seaside Heights
Season-Adults (purchased through May 15): $65
Season-Adults (purchased after May 15): $75
Season-Seniors: $15 for one/$25 for pair purchased at the same time
Daily: $13
Weekly: $50
Seaside Park
Season-Adults (purchased May 1 through June 14): $65
Season-Adults (purchased after June 14): $70
Season-Seniors: $20
Daily: $13
Weekly: $40
Spring Lake
Season (adults): $110
Season (seniors 65+): $80
Late Season (badges purchased on or after Aug. 1): $70
No Beach Badges
Beaches at The Wildwoods, Sandy Hook, Atlantic City, and Island Beach State Park (Seaside Park) are free and have no beach badge requirements. At Island Beach State Park, parking is $6 during the week and $10 on weekends.
Happy Summer at the Jersey Shore!
