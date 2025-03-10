NJ beach season is coming! How to snag your badges before prices rise

🏖 Beach season 2025 is almost here in New Jersey

Winter is winding down. Spring is right around the corner, and then it will be summer. Do you have your beach body yet? Well, you still have time to work on that.

But now you can grab your summer beach badges for various beaches at the Jersey Shore. Most are on sale now. Some offer pre-season discounts, daily, weekly, monthly, and seasonal passes, parking passes, and discounts for kids, veterans, and seniors.

These are 22 of the top New Jersey beaches that require beach badges for the 2025 summer season, typically from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Asbury Park

Allenhurst

Daily: $10 weekdays and $12 weekends and holidays

Children 12 and under: Free

Asbury Park

Daily: $6 weekdays and $10 weekends and holidays

Season: $70 (adults 18-61), $20 (teens 13-17 and seniors)

Free: Children under 12, active military personnel and their dependents, retired, disabled, and non-active vets

Avon-by-the-Sea

Daily wristband: $12

Adult Season Badge $100

Seniors (65+) $55

Youth (12-18) $55

Check or cash only. Beach badges are sold at Borough Hall until June 14 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Belmar

Barnegat Light

Pre-season: $40 purchased through June 5

Season: $50 purchased after June 5

Weekly: $25 (Saturday through Friday)

Daily: $10

Senior: $12 (65+)

Badges can be purchased at Borough Hall during the “off season” Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. During the spring, beach badge booths are open for limited hours. During the season, the beach badge booth is open every day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and until 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

Bay Head

2025 beach badge prices have yet to be announced but last year’s badge prices went like this:

Season badge: $110

Half-season badge: $60

Daily badge: $12 cash only

Belmar

Daily: $12 (children 13 and under free)

Seasonal: $80 for adults and $32 for seniors (65+)

Purchase online or at Taylor Pavilion, 7 days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beach badge pickup is at Borough Hall, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through May 16. Then, starting May 17, badge pickup will be at Taylor Pavilion.

Brick Beach III

Brick

Season badge purchased before May 15: $30

Season badge purchased after May 15: $45

Daily badge: $10

Daily, senior (65+): Free

Season parking purchased before May 15: $30

Season parking purchased after May 15: $45

Daily Parking: $10

Senior Citizen Parking: $1 per day

Children 12 and under: Free

Brigantine

Season (adult) purchased through May 31: $20

Season (seniors 60-64) purchased through May 31: $10

Season (seniors 65+) Come in with ID for a free tag (limit one pp)

Season purchased after May 31: $25

Daily: $10

Weekly: $15

Active Military: Free (four per family)

Cape May

Season badge (purchased through April 30) $30

Season badge (purchased after April 30) $40

Weekly: $25

Daily: $10

3-Day: $20

Monmouth County

Deal

Season: $200

Daily: $12

Weekend and holiday daily badge: $15

Lavallette

Season (purchased through May 30): $60

Season (seniors purchased through May 30): $20

Season (purchased after May 30): $65

Season (seniors purchased after May 30): $25

Weekly: $35

Daily: $13

Parking Stickers: $15

Long Branch

Season (adult): $70

Season (teens 14-17): $40

Daily (adult, weekdays): $6

Daily (adult, weekends and holidays): $9

Daily (teens 14-17, every day): $3

All badges (seniors 62+): Free

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Manasquan

Season: $95

Season: (ages 12-16): $40

Season: (seniors 65+): $30

Daily: $11 (ages 12 and up)

Margate

Season (12 and over purchased by May 31): $10

Seniors (65+): $3.50

All badges (purchased starting June 1): $20

Ocean Grove

Season (purchased by April 30): $95

Season (purchased after April 30): $100

Youth/Senior Season (12-17 years old/65+): $52

Daily Wristband: $13 (starting 5/24/25)

Jersey Shore Pop Up Parties

Ocean City

Season (purchased by May 31): $30

Season (purchased after May 31): $35

Point Pleasant Beach

Season Full (adults 12 and up): $130

Season Full (seniors 65+): $95

Half-Season (adults 12 and up): $95

Half-Season (seniors 65+): $95

Sea Bright

Season (adult): $100

Season (senior): $35

Daily: $8

Seaside Heights

Sea Girt

Season (adult): $115

Season (seniors): $70

Daily: $11.98

Bath House (season): $1,350, includes 5 season badges

Kayak/Pavilion lockers: $250 (season)

Gate entrance storage boxes: $500 (season)

Seaside Heights

Season-Adults (purchased through May 15): $65

Season-Adults (purchased after May 15): $75

Season-Seniors: $15 for one/$25 for pair purchased at the same time

Daily: $13

Weekly: $50

Getty Images

Seaside Park

Season-Adults (purchased May 1 through June 14): $65

Season-Adults (purchased after June 14): $70

Season-Seniors: $20

Daily: $13

Weekly: $40

Spring Lake

Season (adults): $110

Season (seniors 65+): $80

Late Season (badges purchased on or after Aug. 1): $70

Wildwoods sign on the boardwalk

No Beach Badges

Beaches at The Wildwoods, Sandy Hook, Atlantic City, and Island Beach State Park (Seaside Park) are free and have no beach badge requirements. At Island Beach State Park, parking is $6 during the week and $10 on weekends.

Brick Township beach badges

Happy Summer at the Jersey Shore!

