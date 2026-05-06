Welcome back, animal fat: Steak ’n Shake all-in on beef tallow

For thousands and thousands of years, humans have relied on rendered animal fat to prepare meals and enjoy delicious foods like fried potatoes, chops and steaks.

Then, in the early 1900s, things started to change, literally.

The transformation of industrial waste and lubricants into barely edible cooking oils labeled as "heart healthy." Of course, during the same time, diabetes, heart disease and obesity spiked.

Ask people today and they'll tell you that when I order a steak with butter and skip the vegetable, I'm looking at health problems down the road.

Of course, the opposite is true. Jodi and I have cut out seed oils and most sugars completely and have never been healthier or more weight stable.

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images loading...

Steak ’n Shake embraces beef tallow cooking

Following the smart lead from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the national restaurant chain Steak-n-Shake has changed over all of its cooking oils to beef tallow, even requiring the third-party companies who provide par-cooked frozen products to use tallow.

It's a major move toward making fast food healthy again. Remember, fast food was meant to be fast, not unhealthy.

They even went so far as to appoint a Chief "MAHA" (Make America Healthy Again) Officer.

His name is Michael Boes, and I had a great conversation with him on Newsmax over the weekend.

You can see a clip from that conversation in this segment from my broadcast Monday night.

PHOTOS: 17 Retro '80s Car Features We Totally Miss Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈