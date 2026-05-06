A Mother’s Day mission: Help new moms in New Jersey

As an advocate for the protection of unborn babies throughout my personal life and professional career, I realize that the position comes with a responsibility to support young expectant mothers.

Too many moms out there face terrible choices because government, especially in blue states like New Jersey, only offers one so-called "choice."

That's to lie up at a taxpayer-subsidized Planned Parenthood abortion clinic.

Of course, the abortion lobby completely ignores the reality that when a young woman sees the life growing inside her, 85 to 90 percent of the time, they choose to bring the baby into the world.

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Why New Jersey moms need more support options

This is where it gets tricky; many of these women are from broken homes, abusive relationships and are not in a position to properly provide a structure for the newborn.

New Jersey Democrats and some Republicans have no issue subsidizing the abortion mill profiteering, so they ignore the real victims.

Enter Pregnancy Resource Centers, charities, and the caring people of Church communities around the state.

Last week, I had the honor of emceeing the annual New Jersey Right to Life banquet at the Hyatt in New Brunswick

NJRTL is a leading organization in the state, providing resources to help women and babies and actually save lives. They provide a comprehensive list of the centers in your area here.

At the event, I met a group of ladies from our Parish in Hopewell. Kelly Keifer called the show to let us know about a company that is providing diapers to new moms.

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Hopewell diaper drive supports young moms and babies

EveryLife Diapers is participating in a diaper drive run by the Catholic Community of Hopewell Valley.

It's important to understand that many diaper companies actually support Planned Parenthood and help fuel the abortion profiteering.

EveryLife Diaper is actually about helping moms and babies. Please help the young moms by donating to the diaper drive.

Visit the church website to help, and scroll down to the events list and see "Tri-parish."

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms and moms-to-be out there.

Moms need to be protected, elevated and valued as one of the most important roles a woman has in this world.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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