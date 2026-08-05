There's nothing quite like walking through a breathtaking field of sunflowers, searching for that perfect one, only to realize they're all beautiful.

Where To Pick Sunflowers In New Jersey This Summer

Now is the best time of year to visit one of New Jersey's many beautiful farms, pick your own sunflowers, and create a gorgeous bouquet to take home. Sure to brighten any room in your home and bring a little extra joy to your day, the Lambertville Sunflower Festival is the perfect way to do just that.

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Photo by Jordan Cormack on Unsplash Photo by Jordan Cormack on Unsplash

Spend a fun-filled day with family and friends, taking some gorgeous pictures with sunflowers all around you, enjoying crafts and activities for all ages, and picking your own sunflowers.

I just love finding different ways to spend time outdoors and soak in all the beauty this time of year has to offer. It won't be long before the farms are filled with pumpkins, so I'm really trying to slow down time and enjoy every bit of summer while it lasts!

Lambertville Sunflower Festival Dates and Hours

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Get ready to join in on the fun! The 2026 Lambertville Sunflower Festival will be held on weekends from Aug. 15 through Sept. 13, plus Labor Day weekend. Festival hours are weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



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The Lambertville Sunflower Festival is located at Bellmont Farm, 22 Valley Road in Lambertville.

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2026 schedule Please check back often as additional street fairs may be added or revised as the year progresses. All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Ideal day trip from NJ before the summer ends Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark