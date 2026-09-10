Margate's Waterfront Festival Will Be Here Soon

Just because summer's coming to an end doesn't mean the fun has to stop! There are still SO many fun things to do in New Jersey as we welcome the fall season, and this is one you'll definitely want to mark on your calendar!

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Don't miss Margate's Fall Funfest by the Bay! Celebrating its 25th year, this FREE community event is the perfect way to enjoy beautiful bay views, great food, live entertainment, shopping, and plenty of activites the entire family will enjoy!

With more than 110 vendors, you can browse a variety of local finds while taking in the waterfront scenery!

And if you've never visited Margate, this is the perfect opportunity to check out everything this amazing town has to offer. Bring your family, gather your friends, spend the day by the bay, enjoy some delicious food, shop from local vendors, and make a whole day or weekend out of it!

Read More: This colorful hot air balloon festival is coming to New Jersey this month

Margate Fall Funfest By The Bay Dates And Times

The fun takes place on Saturday, September 26th, from 11 am to 6 pm, and Sunday, September 27th, from 11 am to 5 pm.

So, if you're already missing summer and want a little more time by the water taking in the gorgeous views, celebrate the 25th annual Fall Funfest by the Bay in Margate, located on Amherst Avenue, along the promenade.

For more information, click HERE.

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