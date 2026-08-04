New Jersey is packed with summer fun, from charming downtown street fairs and farmers' markets to blueberry, tomato, sweet corn, beer, and wine festivals. There's always something happening somewhere in the Garden State!

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Mark your calendar! Next weekend, head to Collingswood in Camden County for the annual Crafts and Fine Art Festival 2026. I love Collingswood! It's a beautiful town with a downtown area filled with talented artists, unique shops, coffee shops, and some of the best restaurants around.

The 20th year of The Collingswood Crafts and Fine Art Festival

Bring your friends and family and enjoy the beautiful works of art from talented artists from across New Jersey and beyond. "Watercolor, oil, pencil, collage, illustration, pottery, silk scarves, fine photography, wall hangings, and garden sculptures will be on display."

Read More: One of New Jersey’s best summer food festivals is back this weekend

What To Expect At The Collingswood Crafts And Art Festival

There will be live demonstrations, family crafts, and live music. What a perfect way to spend a summer day.

The Collingswood Craft and Fine Arts Festival takes place on Aug. 15 and 16 in downtown Collingswood, along Haddon Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



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For more information, click here, and if you're looking for even more fun things to do in New Jersey? Scroll below for a list of 2026 street fairs in the Garden State.

There's so much fun stuff to check out!

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2026 schedule Please check back often as additional street fairs may be added or revised as the year progresses. All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Check out the farmers markets in a NJ town near you Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy