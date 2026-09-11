If you are looking for the best places in New Jersey for viewing our amazing fall foliage, the top spots have been revealed.

New Jersey's Top Spots For Fall Foliage

If you're like me, the end of summer is the most dreaded time of the year. I'm a summer guy all the way, so I need something to help me turn the corner to autumn, and fall foliage is a nice way to do it.

For us here in the Garden State, the beautiful colors come a little later than in other places in the northeast. The peak time in New Jersey is between late October and early November, according to Explore Fall.

Photo by simon on Unsplash Photo by simon on Unsplash

So, where should we go to see the best fall foliage this year without ever leaving New Jersey? The experts have spoken, and the results are in.

Best Fall Foliage Spots In New Jersey

The best fall foliage spots in the northeast were determined by AAA, who happen to know a thing or two about road trips all over the country,

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The good news is that no matter where you are in the Garden State, you are not far from some beautiful fall landscapes.

Photo by Anthony Lee on Unsplash Photo by Anthony Lee on Unsplash

Here are some of the places the experts say are the best for gorgeous fall foliage in New Jersey.

New Jersey Has Great Fall Foliage In Every Corner Of The State

In the Woodlands, it's recommended you check out the leaves at Ringwood State Park. You can do it by walking a trail or hopping in a canoe.

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In the Pinelands, the experts suggest a visit to Wharton State Forest It is the largest forest in the state, and a can't-miss for fall foliage.

If you prefer to see your fall foliage in a mountain setting, Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area is a top spot to do it.

Wherever you go, you are bound to see incredible colors and views. It's almost enough to make me love fall.

One of the best spots in New Jersey for fall family fun Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy