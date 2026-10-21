Frustrating political practice in NJ that seems less problematic this year
If I had to bet, I would be certain that I'm not the only one who deals with this every time an election happens in New Jersey. And this year's heated race in Washington is no different.
But to be fair, that's not the only race this happens with. It's been happening the past several elections, and it's very annoying to deal with.
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Fortunately, I've only gotten a few this year so far, which is a positive sign. Still, we're not in the home stretch of the midterms, and anything can change.
I'm just hoping with less individuals on the ballet this year, including this being a non-Governors election, that this particular issue doesn't ramp up in the final days of the campaigns.
Obnoxious political texts
Here's the crazy thing about these. Often times, it's not even for candidates in your towns office, school districts, or whatever the election is for. I know I usually get a bunch of texts like this myself.
I mean, why do I have to receive texts from a campaign that has nothing to do with my area? I can't even vote for the person, so why are you pushing this on me?
If it's for candidates I can vote for, that's one thing. But it's those other ones that don't serve me any purpose. Why do we allow this?
No more texting
Fortunately, this year has been surprisingly quiet for me when it comes to political texts, and I hope that's been the case for you as well. Maybe New Jersey can help keep this quieter trend going by banning candidates from texting outside their voting area.
Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
NJ voter turnout by county in the 2025 gubernatorial election
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.