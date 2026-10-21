If I had to bet, I would be certain that I'm not the only one who deals with this every time an election happens in New Jersey. And this year's heated race in Washington is no different.

But to be fair, that's not the only race this happens with. It's been happening the past several elections, and it's very annoying to deal with.

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Fortunately, I've only gotten a few this year so far, which is a positive sign. Still, we're not in the home stretch of the midterms, and anything can change.

I'm just hoping with less individuals on the ballet this year, including this being a non-Governors election, that this particular issue doesn't ramp up in the final days of the campaigns.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration)

Obnoxious political texts

Here's the crazy thing about these. Often times, it's not even for candidates in your towns office, school districts, or whatever the election is for. I know I usually get a bunch of texts like this myself.

I mean, why do I have to receive texts from a campaign that has nothing to do with my area? I can't even vote for the person, so why are you pushing this on me?

If it's for candidates I can vote for, that's one thing. But it's those other ones that don't serve me any purpose. Why do we allow this?

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration

No more texting

Fortunately, this year has been surprisingly quiet for me when it comes to political texts, and I hope that's been the case for you as well. Maybe New Jersey can help keep this quieter trend going by banning candidates from texting outside their voting area.

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By early October, the total was well above 13,000. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ voter turnout by county in the 2025 gubernatorial election We list the state's 21 counties by voter turnout — the percentage of registered voters who cast a ballot in the 2025 election. Each county entry includes the turnout for each municipality listed in alphabetical order, and the candidate who won the most votes in each town and county. We also list the percentage of ballots that were mail-in. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.